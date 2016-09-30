Final word: Travel party arrives late

OMAHA, Neb. — The Illinois travel party arrived at the Embassy Suites in suburban La Vista on Friday a bit later than expected. It ran into traffic on the bus trip from Eppley Airfield.



No problem for Illinois coach Lovie Smith.



“That time of day,” Smith said.



Saturday, Smith makes his Big Ten debut against the No. 15 Cornhuskers. It is the first road game of the season for the Illini.



“The only difference is the crowd, the noise. Most of the people aren’t going to be cheering for us,” Smith said. “We prepared for that. We had crowd noise each day (at practice this week). We go well beyond what the crowd noise will actually be during the game.”



✰ ✰ ✰



After arriving at about 6 p.m., the players checked into the hotel, then had dinner.



“We do the same routine (home and away): We have dinner someplace, and then they will relax the rest of the night,” Smith said. “Whether it’s in Omaha or Champaign, it’s the same routine.”



Two years ago when Illinois last played at Nebraska, the team stayed in Lincoln. This year, it was decided to move to west Omaha, a 45-minute drive to Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium.



Late this morning, the team will take the short bus trip west.



Most teams visiting Nebraska stay at the Embassy Suites in Omaha and make the morning commute.



“We’re going to be there on time for the game, so whether we stay here or there, it doesn’t matter at all,” Smith said.



Smith said he looks forward to his first game coaching Illinois at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium, which has been sold out for 50-plus years.



“A lot of history with this Memorial Stadium,” Smith said, “A lot of great Nebraska teams have played here. It’s kind of legendary.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Smith isn’t the only Illini making his Big Ten debut on Saturday in a new position. It also will be the first conference game for Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.



“I’m excited about it,” Whitman said Friday. “I never had a chance to play here. Like most people, I’ve heard good things about it. I think it will be a great atmosphere and a great opportunity for us to take a big step forward.”



Starting a Nebraska-like sellout streak is a goal for every program.



“I know our fans can do that,” Whitman said.



✰ ✰ ✰



For Whitman, there are personal ties, too. He played for Nebraska coach Mike Riley with the San Diego Chargers.



“It will be good to see Mike,” Whitman said.



✰ ✰ ✰



Nebraska spent Friday night at the Cornhusker Hotel in downtown Lincoln. The team stayed there during the Bo Pelini era, too.



The Cornhuskers started the day with a closed workout. Riley developed his pregame ideas during his previous stop at Oregon State.



“Fridays have actually been something that have stayed most consistent with us,” Riley said. “We have a couple of meetings. Then, we practice with speed for about 50 minutes.”



After the workout, Riley gave the players time to visit with family. At night, there were more meetings and then lights out.



✰ ✰ ✰



The Cornhuskers are dealing with injuries on their offensive line.



Starting right guard Tanner Farmer won’t play because of an ankle injury and will be replaced by Corey Whitaker.



Receiver Alonzo Moore is also likely out with a bad shoulder.



✰ ✰ ✰



The death of longtime Nebraska assistant Milt Tenopir earlier this week has been big news in Nebraska. The offensive line coach helped the Cornhuskers win national titles in the 1990s.



He died after a battle with cancer. Tenopir was 76.



There was no Illinois love from the prognosticators in Friday’s Omaha World-Herald. All 21 pickers went with Nebraska. Of course, they aren’t always right. One of them went 3-7 in last week’s 10-game set.



✰ ✰ ✰



Former NFL quarterback Kelly Stouffer made the six-hour drive to Lincoln this week from his northwest Nebraska home.



A first-round draft pick by Seattle in 1987, Stouffer is working Saturday’s game as an analyst for ESPN2.



What were his first impressions of Illinois from watching the team on film?



“The obvious thing is it’s a team in transition to something different than what it has been asked to do in the past. That’s what you would expect from a new staff,” Stouffer said. “Offensively, what you are seeing is that they are close to doing some really good things. But they are just missing on a few things. They’ve missed some opportunities for some explosive-type plays.”

