Football team hopes to buck history

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lovie Smith will set foot inside Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium for the second time in his coaching career this afternoon.



The first-year Illinois coach sure hopes his return at 2:30 p.m., when the Illini (1-2) take on No. 15 Nebraska (4-0), is better than his debut.



Smith was a first-year assistant coach at Arizona State in 1988 when Nebraska routed the Sun Devils 47-16 in Smith’s only coaching appearance there.



“You probably can’t tell, but I’m an old guy,” the 58-year-old Smith said. “I do remember it. I don’t choose to remember it an awful lot. It didn’t turn out the way I wanted it to.”



Illinois is 1-7 all time in Lincoln, with the lone win happening in the 1924 season opener, a 9-6 victory.



The last three trips to the Cornhusker State have featured Illinois losing by an average of 26 points.



Two years ago, Wes Lunt missed his first game with the Illini because of a knee injury, and Ameer Abdullah ran roughshod on the Illini en route to a 45-14 victory by the Cornhuskers.



Three years ago, the Illinois offense never got going in Tommy Armstrong Jr.’s first career start, with Nebraska cruising to a 39-19 win.



And 31 years ago, Nebraska poured it on in the third quarter and intercepted Jack Trudeau four times during a 52-25 loss.



“As you look at college football, Nebraska is a storied program,” Smith said. “A lot of great games have been played there. There’s a lot of history behind going there, and I know we’re excited about going there.”



Lunt made the trip in 2014 but sat out the Big Ten opener that season with the first of two injuries he sustained in his redshirt sophomore season. The fifth-year senior now is looking forward to erasing any memories he has of watching from the sidelines during that particular game.



“I remember it was an awesome atmosphere,” Lunt said. “It was loud. They’re good this year, and it’s going to be a fun road game. I’m really excited about it. Some of the young guys have been asking about it. It’s a big stadium and a lot of fans that are excited.”



Fans who don’t necessarily direct derogatory statements toward opposing players. Center Joe Spencer experienced it firsthand during the Illini’s two most recent trips to Nebraska.



“The two things I’ll always remember about Nebraska is they love Nebraska football like it’s their own son out there, and they’re definitely nice people,” Spencer said. “Two years ago, I walked out

and someone shouted, ‘71! Have a great game.’ I thought it was my dad, but it was just some Nebraska fan. You don’t hear, ‘Good luck and have a great performance’ from opposing fans much. It’s a great place to play.”



Illinois linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who is averaging a Big Ten-best 9.7 tackles going into Saturday, went on a visit to Nebraska while being recruited.



“My junior year in high school, I went out for their spring game,” Nickerson said. “I had a chance to go to their stadium and all that. They seemed to have about 90,000 people at the spring game, so that’s dedication. Their fan base is going to be loud and it’s going to be a hostile environment for us, but it’ll be a great test.”



Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee will coach his first game at Nebraska, but he’s familiar with the venue. His final college game happened there in 1995, with the eventual national champion Cornhuskers routing Oklahoma 37-0 in a game in which McGee was the Sooners’ quarterback.



“It’s one of those atmospheres that college football is all about,” McGee said. “If you decide you want to play college football at this level, these are the types of environments that you talk about playing in. When you’re in the front yard as a kid, you dream about playing in front of a packed house and everybody against you. It should motivate us.”