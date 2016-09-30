How they line up: Illinois at Nebraska

Illini (1-2)



Offense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



12 Quarterback Wes Lunt 6-5 225 Sr.



5 Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn 5-10 210 So.



39 Fullback Nate Echard 6-2 235 Jr.



19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.



11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.



87 Tight end Tyler White 6-5 255 Sr.



57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.



72 Left guard Gabe Megginson 6-5 300 Jr.



71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.



53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.



67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.



Player to watch: Ke’Shawn Vaughn. While his quarterback, Wes Lunt, shouldered much of the criticism the past two weeks, the Tennessee native needs to have a big game today if the Illini want to beat their first ranked Big Ten foe since 2007. Vaughn is coming off a lackluster game against Western Michigan, rushing for 22 yards on eight carries. Illinois would like him to double that output — possibly by the end of the first quarter.



Defense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.



11 Tackle Chunky Clements 6-3 295 Sr.



16 Tackle Rob Bain 6-3 295 Sr.



6 End Carroll Phillips 6-3 240 Sr.



5 Weakside linebacker James Crawford 6-2 220 Jr.



10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.



33 Strongside linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 So.



1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.



3 Free safety Taylor Barton 6-1 215 Sr.



30 Strong safety Julian Hylton 6-0 205 So.



24 Cornerback Darius Mosely 5-11 190 Sr.



Player to watch: Carroll Phillips. The oldest player on the Illinois roster isn’t showing his age. The 24-year-old already has four sacks on the season and is averaging three tackles for loss per game, tops in the nation. If he can continue that strong showing and, heck, maybe even double the number of times he either takes down Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. or a Cornhuskers running back in the backfield, that is a sight the Illini coaching staff is all for.



Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-2 at Illinois, 1-2 overall in first season)



Cornhuskers (4-0)



Offense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



4 Quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. 6-1 220 Sr.



34 Running back Terrell Newby 5-10 200 Sr.



15 Wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El 5-9 185 Jr.



1 Wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp 6-0 200 Sr.



87 Wide receiver Brandon Reilly 6-2 200 Sr.



11 Tight end Cethan Carter 6-4 240 Sr.



68 Left tackle Nick Gates 6-5 290 So.



73 Left guard Sam Hahn 6-7 300 Sr.



66 Center Dylan Utter 6-1 295 Sr.



58 Right guard Corey Whitaker 6-5 295 Sr.



77 Right tackle David Knevel 6-9 315 Jr.



Player to watch: Armstrong Jr. Lovie Smith said Armstrong is the best quarterback the Illini will face this season. Which is saying something after Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina and Zach Terrell of Western Michigan were able to efficiently pick apart Illinois. The added capabilities Armstrong has added this season with a renewed emphasis on running the ball could pose multiple problems for the Illini, who have struggled to contain such quarterbacks in the recent past.



Defense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



88 End Ross Dzuris 6-3 255 Sr.



44 Tackle Mick Stoltenberg 6-5 290 So.



55 Tackle Kevin Maurice 6-3 300 Sr.



91 End Freedom Akinmoladun 6-4 255 So.



5 Weakside linebacker Dedrick Young 6-1 220 So.



52 Middle linebacker Josh Banderas 6-3 240 Sr.



3 Strongside linebacker Marcus Newby 6-1 235 Jr.



10 Cornerback Joshua Kalu 6-1 190 Jr.



26 Safety Kieron Williams 6-1 195 Jr.



25 Safety Nathan Gerry 6-2 220 Sr.



8 Cornerback Chris Jones 6-0 185 Jr.



Player to watch: Nathan Gerry. The veteran of the Nebraska defense will be on the lookout for any stray throws by Lunt. The four-year starter intercepted two passes against Wyoming in his first game of the season after getting suspended for the season opener against Fresno State. The team leader in interceptions each of the last two seasons enters today’s game with 11 interceptions, three shy of the most by a Cornhusker.



Head coach: Mike Riley (10-7 at Nebraska; 103-87 overall in 16 seasons)



Prediction: Nebraska 41, Illinois 14



The road opener in Big Ten play hasn’t treated Illinois kindly in the last four seasons, with four losses resulting in these games. All by an average of 17 points. That’s the deficit Illinois will face by halftime in front of the 351st consecutive sellout at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium before the Cornhuskers steadily pull away in the second half. The veteran Nebraska players don’t want to relive last season’s loss or answer questions about a victorious group of Illini, who still are trying to find their way after a disappointing end to nonconference play. (N-G prediction record: 2-1)

