How they line up: Illinois at Nebraska
How they line up: Illinois at Nebraska

Fri, 09/30/2016 - 9:41pm | Matt Daniels
News Gazette sports editor Matt Daniels joins Steve for today's show. After the latest in sports news, they talk Illini football with analyzer/announcer Martin O'Donnell.
Illini (1-2)

Offense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

12    Quarterback    Wes Lunt    6-5    225    Sr.

5    Running back    Ke’Shawn Vaughn    5-10    210    So.

39    Fullback    Nate Echard    6-2    235    Jr.

19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.

11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.

87    Tight end    Tyler White    6-5    255    Sr.

57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.

72    Left guard    Gabe Megginson    6-5    300    Jr.

71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.

53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.

67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.

Player to watch: Ke’Shawn Vaughn. While his quarterback, Wes Lunt, shouldered much of the criticism the past two weeks, the Tennessee native needs to have a big game today if the Illini want to beat their first ranked Big Ten foe since 2007. Vaughn is coming off a lackluster game against Western Michigan, rushing for 22 yards on eight carries. Illinois would like him to double that output — possibly by the end of the first quarter.

Defense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.

11    Tackle    Chunky Clements    6-3    295    Sr.

16    Tackle    Rob Bain    6-3    295    Sr.

6    End    Carroll Phillips    6-3    240    Sr.

5    Weakside linebacker    James Crawford    6-2    220    Jr.

10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.

33    Strongside linebacker    Tre Watson    6-2    235    So.

1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.

3    Free safety    Taylor Barton    6-1    215    Sr.

30    Strong safety    Julian Hylton    6-0    205    So.

24    Cornerback    Darius Mosely    5-11    190    Sr.

Player to watch: Carroll Phillips. The oldest player on the Illinois roster isn’t showing his age. The 24-year-old already has four sacks on the season and is averaging three tackles for loss per game, tops in the nation. If he can continue that strong showing and, heck, maybe even double the number of times he either takes down Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. or a Cornhuskers running back in the backfield, that is a sight the Illini coaching staff is all for.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-2 at Illinois, 1-2 overall in first season)

Cornhuskers (4-0)

Offense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

4    Quarterback    Tommy Armstrong Jr.    6-1    220    Sr.

34    Running back    Terrell Newby    5-10    200    Sr.

15    Wide receiver    De’Mornay Pierson-El    5-9    185    Jr.

1    Wide receiver    Jordan Westerkamp    6-0    200    Sr.

87    Wide receiver    Brandon Reilly    6-2    200    Sr.

11    Tight end    Cethan Carter    6-4    240    Sr.

68    Left tackle    Nick Gates    6-5    290    So.

73    Left guard    Sam Hahn    6-7    300    Sr.

66    Center    Dylan Utter    6-1    295    Sr.

58    Right guard    Corey Whitaker    6-5    295    Sr.

77    Right tackle    David Knevel    6-9    315    Jr.

Player to watch: Armstrong Jr. Lovie Smith said Armstrong is the best quarterback the Illini will face this season. Which is saying something after Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina and Zach Terrell of Western Michigan were able to efficiently pick apart Illinois. The added capabilities Armstrong has added this season with a renewed emphasis on running the ball could pose multiple problems for the Illini, who have struggled to contain such quarterbacks in the recent past.  

Defense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

88    End    Ross Dzuris    6-3    255    Sr.

44    Tackle    Mick Stoltenberg    6-5    290    So.

55    Tackle    Kevin Maurice    6-3    300    Sr.

91    End    Freedom Akinmoladun    6-4    255    So.

5    Weakside linebacker    Dedrick Young    6-1    220    So.

52    Middle linebacker    Josh Banderas    6-3    240    Sr.

3    Strongside linebacker    Marcus Newby    6-1    235    Jr.

10    Cornerback    Joshua Kalu    6-1    190    Jr.

26    Safety    Kieron Williams    6-1    195    Jr.

25    Safety    Nathan Gerry    6-2    220    Sr.

8    Cornerback    Chris Jones    6-0    185    Jr.

Player to watch: Nathan Gerry. The veteran of the Nebraska defense will be on the lookout for any stray throws by Lunt. The four-year starter intercepted two passes against Wyoming in his first game of the season after getting suspended for the season opener against Fresno State. The team leader in interceptions each of the last two seasons enters today’s game with 11 interceptions, three shy of the most by a Cornhusker.

Head coach: Mike Riley (10-7 at Nebraska; 103-87 overall in 16 seasons)

Prediction: Nebraska 41, Illinois 14

The road opener in Big Ten play hasn’t treated Illinois kindly in the last four seasons, with four losses resulting in these games. All by an average of 17 points. That’s the deficit Illinois will face by halftime in front of the 351st consecutive sellout at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium before the Cornhuskers steadily pull away in the second half. The veteran Nebraska players don’t want to relive last season’s loss or answer questions about a victorious group of Illini, who still are trying to find their way after a disappointing end to nonconference play. (N-G prediction record: 2-1)
 

