Illini Q&A: Linebacker Hardy Nickerson

How much are you looking forward to getting back on the field?

I’m so excited. Bye weeks are always great to sort of get back to the basics in technique and fundamentals. But there’s nothing like game day. You train all year for 12 guaranteed games.



What would a win against Nebraska mean?

I think it would mean a lot. These past two games haven’t gone our way. Looking at the film, we have been beating ourselves. Going into Nebraska, our first road test, it would mean so much to get a win and build our team chemistry.



What have your teammates told you about playing at Nebraska?

From all the guys I’ve talked to, they said great venue, (that) a lot of fans are going to be there. It’s one of those iconic stadiums.



Does the crowd noise help drive you?

Definitely. You always love home games, but sometimes road games can be just as much fun. Going into an area where the team is all you have. The fans are against you. Everybody is against you. You use that as fuel. Any time you make a big play, you can hear a pin drop.



How have you dealt with the 1-2 start?

It’s been disappointing that our hard work hasn’t equated to wins yet. It’s closer than we think.



What’s it been like to play for your dad, defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson, again?

It’s been great. It’s been a lot of fun that we can share all these memories.



Would it be harder if you were a third-stringer?

I don’t think it would matter. I’m just one of the guys. If I wasn’t performing, I’m sure he would make a decision to play the best 11.



It would be hard to bench your own kid.

He would do it.



Which is your favorite father-son combo in sports?

I think the coolest one was Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr., how they played together. That would be something. That probably can never happen in football. Maybe at quarterback. Some of those guys last until 40.



How do you make it work?

We’re really close. When we’re here (at Memorial Stadium), it’s all about ball. We communicate very well. I know what he wants, and he knows how to relay the message to me to get everybody else on board.



How much time do you spend at Mom and Dad’s place in downtown Champaign?

So far, I’ve been spending a lot of time over there. Mom is cooking. There’s an extra room. If it’s a little late, I’ll just stay there. They have a big TV, so any time a game is on, I’ll slide over there. It’s five minutes from my place.

Lovie Smith is in the same building. Do you ever pop in for breakfast?

Oh, no. We usually see him down the street at a restaurant.



You lived in one of the most iconic college towns: Berkeley. What is the best thing about it?

Just the scenery. A lot of views of the Bay. Location.



Champaign or Berkeley?

It’s hard to choose one. Champaign is really cool. To me, it’s more like a true college town. At Berkeley, you’re mixed in with people that work in San Francisco, work in Oakland.



Are you worried about experiencing the winter here in C-U?

When I lived in Green Bay, it got a little cold toward the end of the season. I was in third grade, and I was there from July until January. I’m looking forward to it. Whenever I see playoff games on TV, I like the cold games that happen in January. I always wanted to play in one. The coldest game I’ve played in, it was 34 to 40 (degrees). In California, guys were bundled up.

Tell me about your classes this semester.

Right now, I am doing an online program and getting a master’s in recreation, sports and tourism. I have a total of three classes, but the way they do it here, they split it up into eight-week increments. It is all online. It gives me a lot of free time, but there are a lot of deadlines, so you have to make sure you stay on top and time manage. Things can creep up on you very fast.



Do you think about the NFL draft?

It’s definitely always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL. Right now, I’m focused totally on this season. It’s knowing that (if) I put in all the work and finish the season the way I think I can, the NFL will be there. Right now, I’m just focused on helping this team win.



Your teammates voted you a captain. How did that make you feel?

It was a great moment for me, coming in late in the summer and getting to know the guys.



Another voting question: Clinton or Trump?

Clinton, for sure. I don’t agree with some of the stuff that Trump is saying.



Warriors, 49ers, Raiders, Giants or A’s?

I’m a Warriors fan. In football, I’m all over.



Why are you No. 10?

I wore it in high school. Then when I went to Cal, I wore 47 because my dad wore it there, too.



You played your first game at Lambeau Field. What was that like?

It was a Pop Warner jamboree. It was during halftime of a Green Bay Packers preseason game, and we ran around and had a little scrimmage. I was a defensive end. I was 8 years old.



Have you watched the Cal games this season?

I’ve peeked at a few. I still have a lot of friends at Cal. I’m rooting for them, hoping they do well.



Illinois is thinking about a mascot. Do you have an idea for one?

I’m thinking just a Block I. A big orange I. A person in there, dancing, celebrating after touchdowns.



Tell me something people don’t know about you.

I like to cook. I’ll try anything. Mexican food. I make some great spaghetti. I haven’t made too many bad meals. I like to cook, but I don’t like to clean up afterward.



Tell me something people don’t know about a teammate.

Jaylen Dunlap thinks he’s the best rapper. He’s pretty good at times.



Tell me something people don’t know about your dad.

He’s big into TV shows. He gets into those, and he’ll binge watch whenever he has free time. I know he really liked “Boardwalk Empire.”