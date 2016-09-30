Postcard from Bob: A helping hand

Champaign native and Illinois grad Rich Patton had a blast Friday afternoon.



First, he got to do a little video work for IlliniHQ.com, deftly recording my prediction for Illinois-Nebraska.



Then, he stuck around long enough to meet several of the players, media folks and athletic director Josh Whitman.



The 68-year-old Patton graduated from Champaign High School in 1966. He played football and baseball in addition to swimming for the Maroons.



Patton spent 38 years as an educator, traveling all over the globe. Four years ago, Patton and his wife settled in Carter Lake, Iowa, with a place right on the water.



Located next to Omaha, Carter Lake is a big Nebraska hotbed. But Patton proudly wore his school colors Friday.



Patton’s mom Jean, also an Illinois grad, still lives in Champaign. She is 91 and going strong.



One of my favorite parts of my job is having the chance to meet people like Patton. And not just because he is a whiz at videography.



I better run. I hear a local pizza joint calling my name. Hit you back (on Saturday).



— Bob

