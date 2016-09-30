Talking points: How Nebraska analyst sees it

We asked Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star beat writer Brian Christopherson his thoughts on the Cornhuskers going into Saturday’s Illinois-Nebraska game at Memorial Stadium:



There’s no question that loss last season to Illinois, especially with the way Nebraska mismanaged the clock in the last minute, was soul-crushing to that team. I’d go as far to say it’s the biggest brain-freeze loss I’ve seen a ’Husker team suffer. But you’re not hearing coaches or players speak of wanting payback or anything like that. If it had been a loss that cost them the division title or something, I think players, coaches and the fan base would hold onto it more.



Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. always has had it in him to be a dangerous playmaker. The question was if he could eliminate the picks. Last year, he had 16. So far (this season), he’s had one. The play-calling has made a difference. Coaches are involving him a lot more in the designed running game. He had 132 rushing yards last week. He’ll still throw the occasional up-for-grabs pass, and if you get heat on him, he’ll sometimes try to force something he shouldn’t. But he hasn’t done that nearly as much in four games. Even his biggest skeptics have had to give him his due because he led the offense on a game-winning drive against Oregon while fighting through cramps.



The popular phrase here last year during Mike Riley’s first season was “buy in.” Fans and media spent all season asking if the players had bought into this staff. I honestly don’t know if some did until November. The transition was harder than some projected. But a bowl win against UCLA sort of changed the mood heading into the offseason. Then Riley’s staff followed that with some strong recruiting. Then came that win against Oregon. So, people here are generally happy at this moment. It appears to be a closer team that responds better to adversity than a season ago. And there’s a favorable schedule ahead, with the possibility of the team being 7-0 heading to road games against Wisconsin and Ohio State. Riley also has been smart about including the fan base in the journey, saying everyone is in on it. That’s no small thing because Nebraska fans take so much ownership of the football program.



Nebraska coaches really respect Illinois’ front four. They say it’s the best the ’Huskers have seen this year. And Nebraska is thin on the O-line due to injuries, including a new starter at right guard this week in Corey Whitaker. So if Illinois can break down that wall and get pressure, it might be able to coax a few mistakes out of Armstrong. I think when you combine the ’Huskers’ talent advantage and homefield advantage, the Illini might need to go plus-3 in turnovers or something like that. The ’Huskers have done well with turnover margin this year but not in the recent past, so you never know.



On the other side of the ball, Nebraska respects Wes Lunt’s arm. But the QB is going to need a running game to keep Illinois ahead of the chains. There’s also this: Nebraska led Wyoming only 24-17 heading into the fourth quarter and a bad Fresno State team 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter. So, big underdogs still have had opportunities in the second half against the ’Huskers this year.



I’ll say Nebraska 44, Illinois 17. It’s a pretty confident ’Huskers team right now, and they have a bye week next Saturday, so it’s not like they have any reason to look ahead. Also, while I think Lovie Smith is a very good hire there, it was seen up-close here last season how difficult that first-year transition can be.