Tate: Critical run begins on Saturday

You can feel it in the air.



Autumn is upon us, accompanied by Big Ten Conference football. They go together.



We’re getting relief from sweaty September — hey, it dipped into the 40s in Lincoln, Neb., early Friday — and we’ll soon see a change in game tactics.



Coach Lovie Smith separates the season into three-game segments. The first three brought foes with spread formations and multiple receivers that required extra Illini defensive backs.



Now comes a typical Big Ten foe in Nebraska, with its “power style.” The Cornhuskers prefer the old-fashioned way, bone on bone.



If 1-2 Illinois is to become bowl eligible in 2016, this second quarter against Nebraska, Purdue and Rutgers is critical, with success more attainable than in the third quarter vs. Michigan (4-0), Minnesota (3-0) and Michigan State (2-1).



Positive evolution for foe



Saturday’s issues revolve around Tommy Armstrong.



“He is the best running quarterback we’ve faced,” Smith said. “He can beat you. He is at the center of what they do.”



The 220-pound senior from Texas produced 378 of Nebraska’s 556-yard explosion last week at Northwestern, and he leads the Big Ten in total offense with 1,212 yards in a 4-0 start.



This is a turnaround from 2015 when Armstrong & Co. lost five games by five points or fewer in a 6-7 season. Undeniably, the 14-13 loss at Illinois was Armstrong’s low point as the Illini defense held him to 105 yards passing (10 of 31) and 38 yards on the ground.



Coach Mike Riley maintained a cool hand during that slump, and the tradition-rich ’Huskers turned it around with a 39-38 upset of Michigan State, a 37-29 bowl win against UCLA and what is now a 7-of-8 win streak.



Disagreement about protest



In ’Husker Nation, the game has been overshadowed in a week featuring outbursts from the governor and Board of Regents about the decision of three players to kneel — copying Colin Kaepernick’s concerns about police brutality and racism — during the national anthem at Northwestern.



This won’t be an issue Saturday because, like Illinois, the teams will be in the dressing room during the anthem. But in the media this week, game reports have been obscured by the controversy:



— Riley and Nebraska President Hank Bounds supported the players, Bounds saying he “strongly opposes actions or policies that would restrict their ability to express themselves.”



— Gov. Pete Ricketts called the actions of backup linebackers Michael Rose-Ivey and Mohamed Barry and sub defensive end DaiShon Neal “disgraceful and disrespectful,” and Regent Hal Daub, former mayor of Omaha, called for them to be kicked off the team. Daub later softened by saying they should perform their protests out of uniform.



Objections via social media have been strong in a state in which blacks number 4.8 percent. But by keeping the players in the locker room during the anthem, it doesn’t appear this issue will play any part in the contest.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

