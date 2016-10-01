Illini grade vs. Nebraska: C+

Matt Daniels hands out grades for Illinois following its loss to Nebraska:

Player of the Game: NU’s Terrell Newby

His fourth quarter harkened images of past great Nebraska running backs like Ameer Abdullah, Mike Rozier and others. The Illinois defense contained the senior from Los Angeles for three quarters before he had his defining moment while wearing a Cornhusker jersey en route to 140 rushing yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns.

Offense

Nebraska: B

Illinois: C

Reggie Corbin and Kendrick Foster showed some flashes. But when Wes Lunt and the Illini needed to stay on the field the most, they failed. Only having 10 offensive plays and no first downs in the fourth quarter won’t cut it. Against any Big Ten team.

Defense

Nebraska: B

Illinois: B

Forcing two takeaways is more like it for Lovie Smith’s team. After going O-fer in that department the last two weeks, Darius Mosely’s second-quarter interception helped Illinois go into halftime with a lead, and Tre Watson’s forced fumble kept Illinois ahead until the fourth quarter.

Special Teams

Nebraska: B+

Illinois: B+

Chase McLaughlin became more of a household name as he accounted for more than half of the Illini’s points in making all three of his field goals. Good to see Ryan Frain back, too. Nebraska’s Drew Brown was just shy of making a 56-yard field goal, but made up for it later in the second quarter.

Coaching

Nebraska: B

Illinois: C-

Smart move by Mike Riley to take the ball out of Tommy Armstrong Jr.’s hands late. He didn’t want a repeat of what transpired last season in Champaign. Bad move by Smith to punt the ball away with Illinois only behind 24-16 with less than four minutes left, all three timeouts remaining and a weary defense.

Overall

Nebraska: B

Illinois: C+

Another missed opportunity for Illinois. Wonder how many times that’s been written, said, tweeted and posted on Facebook in the last decade. A lot. Can’t fault the effort that Illinois put forth in front of a packed crowd, but can fault the lack of playmaking ability at critical times.