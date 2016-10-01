LIVE! Nebraska

60 minutes until kickoff

Illinois is hoping to have its first full game with its five projected starters along its offensive line.

The season opener against Murray State didn't feature center Joe Spencer as he recovered from a knee injury, with Darta Lee starting at guard in his first college game and Nick Allegretti shifting to center.

Then, a week later against North Carolina, Gabe Megginson suffered an ankle injury in the second half against North Carolina, inserting Jordan Fagan in place of Megginson.

"The leg is decent," Megginson said. "I watched it on film like 100 times. The dude came around, flung his legs and hit me high in the ankle luckily. I didn't know what it was. My leg just went warm. It's getting better."

Megginson said if he had to choose a time to get injured, for some strange reason, having an off week after missing the Western Michigan was the right time simply so he could rest last Saturday.

"You get a little out of shape if you're not running around for two hours at practice," Megginson said.

Megginson said having to sit out and then watch Illinois lose by 24 points against Western Michigan was "very frustrating."

"It wasn't us," Megginson said. "We could have done a lot better. We could have done more during the week to prepare. It didn't work out that way."

With Megginson not playing against Western Michigan, Fagan got the start. And then tackle Austin Schmidt was hurt in the first quarter before returning late in the first half. Today, though, Illinois is expected to have Christian DiLauro, Megginson, Spencer, Allegretti and Schmidt all fully healthy and capable to go.

That can only help an offense that is searching for an identity.

And, as Lovie Smith indicated this week, an offense that needs to score some more touchdowns.

Since Ke'Shawn Vaughn rushed for a 65-yard TD on the first series against North Carolina and Kendrick Foster caught a TD pass late in the first quarter against the Tar Heels, the subsequent seven quarters of play have only featured two touchdowns by the Illini.

"We need to score more points," Smith said. "It's as simple as that."

We'll be back in a bit with more updates before the Illini and Cornhuskers kick it off at 2:30 p.m.

90 minutes until kickoff

Good afternoon college football fans.

Matt Daniels here throughout the duration of this afternoon and into the early evening as Illinois (1-2) opens Big Ten play at No. 15 Nebraska (4-0, 1-0).

The Illini are three-touchdown underdogs in their first game since a disheartening 34-10 home loss to Western Michigan on Sept. 17. No surprise there, really, given how poorly Lovie Smith's team played in its final nonconference game and how well Nebraska has played, at times, this season in jumping out to its undefeated start.

A lot of criticism has been heaped on Wes Lunt's shoulders the past three weeks. Did the Illinois quarterback play bad against North Carolina in a 48-23 loss to the Tar Heels on Sept. 10? Yes.

Did his play against Western Michigan, which saw him go 29 of 42 for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception warrant much of the outrage the last two weeks? Pump the brakes a bit on that one.

Chayce Crouch said earlier this week he hasn't been told he would play, and unless Illinois is losing big-time in the fourth quarter (a possible reality), don't expect to see the backup quarterback too much today. Maybe Illinois throws him in during some particular situations, mainly run-oriented ones to maybe provide a spark for a struggling run game, but this is still Lunt's team.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn most certainly needs to have a better performance than he did against Western Michigan, where he only rushed for 22 yards on eight carries.

And Garrick McGee, the Illini offensive coordinator, needs to call a better game. He said this week he wants Illinois to become more balanced on offense. We'll see if that philosophy holds true, particularly after Illinois threw the ball on 42 of its 57 plays against Western Michigan.

We're just getting started here on our LIVE! report, so check back early and often throughout the rest of Saturday afternoon.