Notes: New-look ground game for Illini

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Illinois plan on Saturday was to give more players a look on offense. Especially at running back. Kendrick Foster scored the first touchdown for Illinois.

“It felt great,” Foster said. “The O-line did a great job, and (fullback) Nate Echard had a great cut block on their corner. I’m just reading the holes and trying to do my job.”

First-time starter Reggie Corbin led the team with 72 rushing yards. The coaches liked the work by Corbin and Foster.

“I thought they did a good job and gave us something different,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Both of them.”

What does Smith like about Corbin?

“He can make you miss in the open field,” Smith said.

Former starter Ke’Shawn Vaughn got one carry for 1 yard.

✰ ✰ ✰

Defensive lineman Carroll Phillips suffered a knee injury in the game, Smith said.

“Don’t know the extent of the injury,” Smith said.

✰ ✰ ✰

Starting quarterback Wes Lunt completed 13 of 22 passes Saturday for 133 yards. The coaches were critical of the senior after the team’s loss to Western Michigan.

“I think he stepped up and tried to do the best job he possibly could,” Smith said. “It’s not like that surprised me, though. None of us played the way we need to the past couple weeks before this game.”

Receiver Malik Turner was impressed with Lunt’s play.

“Wes carried himself very well throughout the game,” Turner said. “He got everybody going. We were making plays.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Nebraska converted a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter that was reviewed by instant replay.

“We thought that it was short,” Smith said.

The officials offered an explanation.

“Again, spots and calls like that don’t affect the outcome of the game,” Smith said. “We need to not let them get down there and get in that position. We had plenty of opportunities to get off that football field.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Late in the game with Illinois down eight and facing fourth-and-1 at its own 34, Smith called for a punt.

“There’s three minutes left in the game with three timeouts,” Smith said. “You stop them and you get the ball back with more than two minutes to go. There was no decision on that. I’d make that call every time. A part of that is getting them stopped, though.

“That gave us the best chance to win.”

Nebraska spoiled the plan when Terrell Newby scored on a 63-yard run two plays later.

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinios backup quarterback Chayce Crouch entered the game briefly in the second quarter. He completed one pass for 13 yards. The Illini kicked a field goal on the drive to tie the score at 10.

“He did OK for what we wanted him to do,” Smith said. “Chayce brings a different element to our offense, being able to run.”

✰ ✰ ✰

If you’ve got big trophies in your case, you might as well show them off. Or the players who won them.

Between the first and second quarters, Nebraska’s three Heisman winners were introduced on the field. Johnny Rodgers (1972), Mike Rozier (1983) and Eric Crouch (2001) all did the Heisman pose.

✰ ✰ ✰

Kelly Stouffer remembers his first reaction to Illinois landing Smith.

“I thought it was an engaging hire,” said Stouffer, who worked Saturday’s game as the ESPN2 analyst. “I think Lovie is a type of guy who can win in the living room with moms and dads. There’s always the question whether a coach who has been in the NFL since 1995 can get the most out of kids that he’s going to coach for four hours a day as opposed to professionals he coached from 7 to 4 every day.

“Can he figure out how to reach kids and maximize their ability in 20 hours a week? That is tough.”

Stouffer talked to Smith earlier in the week about the transition from the NFL to college coaching.

“He said, ‘Bottom line, the heart and soul of coaching is still the same, It’s about developing personal relationships with individuals and talking them into being a cohesive team,’“ Stouffer said. “That part hasn’t changed. There is kind of a feeling-out process that was underway. Well into training camp, they were still learning abut their team.

"Three games into the season, Lovie Smith was basically through his preseason at the NFL level. Now, it’s time to apply what he’s learned about his team and what his team has learned about what they are being asked to do.”

Saturday’s game was an important benchmark for the Illini, Stouffer said. But it is too early to tell how Smith will do long term.

“We live in the instant-feedback, knee-jerk reaction world,” he said. “Fans want instant results.”

Stouffer points to the college career of Lunt, who is on his fourth head coach.

“Whatever your job is out there in the world, imagine if you showed up tomorrow and your boss announces you’re going to learn a new language and expects you in a few weeks to be more productive than you were in the old language,” Stouffer said. “I think the kids are left holding the bag when they have this revolving door of coaches. The players need to be given time to get up to speed in the system.”