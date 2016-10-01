Progress made, more needed for Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. — The one that got away had them thinking about the next one.

“I look forward to the (next) game, of course,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said after his team fell 31-16 to 15th-ranked Nebraska on Saturday.

“But I look forward to getting back on the practice field and cleaning up some things,” Smith added.

The Illinois football team pushed the Cornhuskers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) on Saturday. Another sellout crowd — with a ridiculous 351 in a row — fretted.

A lot.

Illinois led 16-10 going into the fourth quarter before the home team went on a 21-0 run.

“The locker room (at halftime) was very upbeat,” quarterback Wes Lunt said. “We’ve got to work on when things aren’t going well, being positive and keeping our heads up.”

Illinois dropped to 1-3 after its first Big Ten game of the season. But there is hope for Smith’s team going into the next game against Purdue. And the following week at Rutgers.

“We knew we took a step in the right direction offensively,” Lunt said.

“We got better as a football team,” Smith added. “We know we still have a loss, but I think we made improvements in a lot of different areas.”

Small steps.

“If we continue this pace, we’ll be OK,” Smith said. “It’s tough going on the road in a hostile enviroment. We see promise in our future.”

The players wanted a better start to the season.

“We expected to do damage early on,” said receiver Malik Turner, who had five grabs for 57 yards. “We didn’t expect for these games to be this way. We’ll start off (Sunday) and prepare for Purdue.”

“Getting this close to a victory, it hurts even worse than a blowout,” linebacker Hardy Nickerson added. “It’s digging at everbody right now. We can play with these guys.”

Two weeks ago, the players and coaches were unhappy with the effort and performance in a lopsided loss to Western Michigan. Saturday’s game, while not exactly what it wanted, had Illinois feeling better about itself.

“We’re headed in the right direction,” Smith said. “Now, we need to take a couple more steps this week. Where we are in our program, we wanted to see improvement. We put a better product on the football field (Saturday). Simple as that.”

It wasn’t all good. The Illini were shut out in the final quarter.

“It’s about finishing strong, and we didn’t do that,” Smith said. “That’s a bad taste in our mouth.”

There were other issues. The team settled for field goals twice in the first half after driving into Nebraska territory.

“It hurts you later on,” Smith said. “We had opportunities down there. We have to have more production. We’ve got to be able to convert and get touchdowns.”

The effort, not the bottom line, was encouraging for the players moving forward.

“This is how we should play football,” center Joe Spencer said, “Having fun with it. That’s how we felt today. There are things to work off of. That’s a big thing.”