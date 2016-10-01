Tate: Some positives in this Illini loss

LINCOLN, Neb. — It wasn’t a victory, and the Illini weren’t ninth-inning tough, but there were positive signs in Saturday’s 31-16 loss at Nebraska.

Nutshelling, the Illini capitalized on two ’Huskers turnovers to slip ahead 16-10 before the home huskies blocked them into submission in a 21-0 fourth quarter.

No, it wasn’t Tommy Armstrong Jr., the quarterback whose horn we’ve been tooting.

Just as last year, when the Illini prevailed 14-13, Illinois kept him quiet. But his handoffs were enough, particularly to 200-pound senior Terrell Newby (140 yards).

Illinois didn’t make a first down in the final 22 minutes while Mike Riley’s unbeaten athletes hogged the ball, ultimately controlling it for 38 of 60 minutes.

Youngsters show well

But there were new promising aspects to Lovie Smith’s operation.

Four redshirt freshmen stepped out of obscurity into the center of the battlefield.

— Previous third-teamer Reggie Corbin started at tailback, posting a team-best 72 yards on the ground at an average of 8.0 yards per carry.

— Healthy again, Gabe Megginson moved to tackle in the absence of injured senior Austin Schmidt.

— Patrick Nelson turned in a Clayton Fejedelem-like performance with 16 tackles from his newly-won safety slot.

— Jamal Milan excelled on the D-line before a pre-halftime injury.

In addition, sophomore linebackers Tre Watson and Julian Jones saw their most extensive action and combined for 16 stops.

These players are mentioned because (1) they acquitted themselves so well and (2) they calmed some of the doubts about last year’s recruiting class.

Somebody, you see, must step up when 12 senior starters on offense and defense are gone.

Stalling drive

As for the game, Illinois simply lacked the muscle to withstand the persistent Nebraska ground attack. When the Cornhuskers needed a yard, they could sneak for two right over the center.

They were 10 of 14 on third-down conversions, Illinois 2 of 9.

Momentum swung on a 75-yard Nebraska drive that lasted 10:42 midway through the second half with Illinois ahead 16-10.

It appeared to be stopped three times.

First, on third down near midfield, Chunky Clements chased Armstrong for a sack, but was flagged for a horse-collar tackle just as they fell out of bounds.

Second, on fourth down in Illini territory, Darius Mosely was called for pass interference.

Third, on fourth down at the 4-yard line, the official on the far side foot-marked Newby’s advancement short of the 3, where he appeared to be stopped. But the ball was placed on that yard marker, making it a first down by the nose of the ball.



Changing times?

When close games are lost, you can always point to those narrow incidents. But ultimately it came down the fact that Illinois wore down and couldn’t keep its defense off the field.

Nebraska inserted just 38 aerial yards in late TD marches that covered 75, 59 and 70 yards.

Lest we forget: Smith used another sophomore, Chayce Crouch, in a red-zone move before halftime. It came after Wes Lunt passed 26 yards to Nate Echard at the 18.

Crouch passed Illinois to the 4-yard line, but a delay penalty, perhaps crowd-induced, pushed it back to the 9, and the Illini settled for one of sophomore Chase McLaughlin’s three field goals.

This substitution shows that Smith is determined to solve red-zone failures. He noted at halftime: “(Crouch) gives us two more running options down there.”

Just one of numerous changes that Smith is bringing about.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.