UI-Nebraska quick hits

What happened

Illinois scored the dreaded “moral victory,” leading the nation’s No. 15 team at halftime before Nebraska rallied. One more call here or there and you might be talking about Lovie Smith’s first Big Ten win.

What it means

Illinois isn’t as bad as it looked in losses to North Carolina and Western Michigan. And it now has hope to add to its win total, which stands at one. But opportunities for Big Ten upsets don’t happen every week.

What’s next

A week at home to get ready for Purdue. Center Joe Spencer is fired up about the game and is determined to keep the Cannon at home for his senior year. The Boilermakers were thumped Saturday by Maryland.