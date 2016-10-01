Upon further review ... Illinois can't finish game

Sports editor Matt Daneils weighs in on Saturday’s Illinois loss to Nebraska:

First impressions

■ Sure looked like Terrell Newby was short of the first down on that particular fourth-and-1 play early in the fourth quarter. That call will go down in Illinois lore. For all the wrong reasons, if you’re an Illinois fan.

■ Still, an impressive effort by the Illinois defense for three quarters. Especially two weeks after Western Michigan picked apart the Illini. An encouraging sign moving forward for the next eight weeks, especially if strong safety Pat Nelson, who recorded a game-high 16 tackles in his first start — continues to channel his inner Clayton Fejedelem.

■ While the main attention focused on Ke’Shawn Vaughn not starting at running back, Illinois switched up its starters on defense, too, inserting Julian Jones at a linebacker spot, replacing James Crawford and giving Nelson the start ahead of Julian Hylton. The future was on full display Saturday in Lincoln. We’ll see if that continues the rest of the season.

■ If Malik Turner winds up getting some All-Big Ten recognition at the end of the season, it’s well-deserved. The Springfield native has clearly asserted himself as the No. 1 Illini wideout through four games. He’s in line for another big game against a Purdue defense that has seen better days.

■ Well done, Illinois specialists. Champaign has already had the privilege of watching Michael Martin grow up. The Illini long snapper and Centennial graduate represented the Illini well prior to kickoff when presenting a signed Illinois jersey honoring late Nebraska punter Sam Foltz. Foltz died in a car accident in late July. Martin said a few words at midfield during warmups to the Nebraska specialists before giving them a white Illinois jersey with Foltz’s No. 27 on it along with Foltz’s name. Martin was right: Specialists are a tight-knit group. The memory Illinois helped create Saturday will resonate more than the final score. Again, well done.

Second-guessing

■ Facing a fourth-and-1 from the Nebraska 33-yard line and trailing 24-16 with less than four minutes left, Lovie Smith elected to send Ryan Frain onto the field to punt. The move backfired when Newby broke through for a 63-yard TD run. Illinois had all three of its timeouts at the moment and a dog-tired defense. Why not try for the first down on what turned out to be one of several key moments that went against Illinois in the fourth quarter?

■ Throw the ball, Nathan Echard. When the Illinois fullback, playing the fourth position in his Illini career, took a pitch from Wes Lunt at the Nebraska 10-yard line late in the second quarter and Illinois only trailing 10-7, Turner found himself wide open in the end zone after releasing from his block. It’s a play that Echard, who showed off nice hands earlier in the drive off a feathery pass from Lunt down the seam, will wistfully look back on, especially since Illinois had to settle for a field goal.

■ Questionable decision by Illinois to keep Chayce Crouch in the game in the second quarter on the aforementioned drive with Illinois facing first-and-goal at the Nebraska 5-yard line. The backup QB had a good, 13-yard completion to Turner, but a delay of game call happened on the next play, pushing Illinois out of a possible TD scenario.

■ Vaughn took a knee on the first kickoff Illinois received Saturday and didn’t get his first carry until the second quarter. Smith talked all offseason about how Vaughn was the bellcow for the Illini. Well, that might have been true. But only for the first three games, apparently, with Reggie Corbin and Kendrick Foster getting ample playing time. Instead of wondering who the Illinois starting quarterback is, the main question going into Purdue will focus on who the starting running back is for the Illini.

Third degree

■ Illinois needs to realize the game is four quarters long. For the second time this season, a disappointing final 15 minutes overshadowed what was a sterling effort through the first three quarters. Too much talent from North Carolina and Nebraska has the Illini sitting two games below .500 only a third of the way into the season.

■ Can’t grab a quarterback by the back of his jersey like Chunky Clements did late in the third quarter, with Tommy Armstrong Jr. scrambling on third-and-long and no receiver in clear sight. The personal-foul penalty gave the Cornhuskers a first down on a drive that ended up turning into the go-ahead touchdown.

■ The early penalties have to stop, too. A holding call on Gabe Megginson, starting at tackle, negated a nice completion from Lunt to Turner on the Illini’s first drive that would have put Illinois into Nebraska territory.

■ Dionte Taylor had a third-quarter start he’d like to forget. The Illinois wide receiver was flagged for a personal-foul penalty on the first play of the second half and then dropped what looked like a catchable ball on third-and-long near the first-down marker.

Fourth estate

A year after a 6-7 finish in Lincoln, a record considered unacceptable in the state, Cornhuskers fans believe again. Mostly.

“I think people are pretty optimistic,” said Steve Sipple, longtime sportswriter and current columnist for the Lincoln Journal Star. “I think there is some caution still because the memory of 6-7 is still pretty vivid. There’s been a lot of difficult seasons and tough losses that are still pretty vivid.”

You might think Nebraska’s bowl win last season against UCLA helped the fans feel good again. But Sipple goes back to earlier in the 2015 season, when Nebraska knocked off top-10 Michigan State at home.

“Since then, they’re 7-1 (now 8-1 with win over Illinois),” Sipple said. “That’s kind of the starting point people go to.”

Before the Michigan State win, Nebraska lost to Purdue.

“It was really dark,” Sipple said. “It was one of the three or four worst losses I’ve seen.”

Having Mike Riley in charge helped with the down times.

“He has such an even temperament,” Sipple said.

What would satisfy Nebraska fans now?

“I think a division title is pretty important,” Sipple said. “I think people are pretty reasonable right now. People want that division. They want to be nationally relevant.”

Five burning questions

1. Did an upset really almost happen? Nebraska fans were feeling pretty nervous until the shadows started to take hold of Memorial Stadium. Then, the Cornhuskers summoned the past greatness of their I-backs, with Newby taking center stage. Coaches aren’t big on moral victories, and Smith is the same way, but the Illini should play with a bit more swagger next Saturday given how much they had Nebraska on the ropes until their fourth-quarter collapse.

2. Should Reggie Corbin start against Purdue? Yes. The redshirt freshman from the suburbs of Washington, D.C., showcased what he terms ’the sauce’ on a handful of carries. He needs to get more touches, though, than the nine he received Saturday. Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said before the season he wanted Corbin’s effect to be similar to that of a sixth man in basketball. He provided energy and playmaking ability against Nebraska, giving Illinois a different dimension to use the rest of the way.

3. Will Chayce Crouch play more this season? The backup quarterback was a popular choice to get more snaps after Lunt’s so-so play to end nonconference action. Crouch fared well in two of his three snaps Saturday, so don’t be shocked if Illinois uses him for a series or two against Purdue. He likely won’t replace Lunt this season, but he’s making a push to become the starter for the next two seasons.

4. Can Smith turn the Illini around? For three quarters, it seemed like he could. Getting to a bowl game would have been a major accomplishment prior to this season. Now, it seems like a long shot, especially because Illinois will need to win at least five of its final eight games in order to reach 6-6. Smith’s tenure ultimately won’t be judged on what he accomplishes in his first season, but how Illinois finishes up 2016 will go a long way in determining the future tenor of the program.

5. How does Illinois stack up to the rest of the Big Ten West? Well, Iowa is beatable. Just ask Northwestern. Purdue is still Purdue. Minnesota doesn’t exactly instill fear. Illinois plays all four of those teams still, although Wisconsin sure seems like it’ll represent the West at Lucas Oil Stadium despite the Badgers’ close loss at Michigan. It’s not out of the realm of possibilities if Illinois can play a full 60 minutes — and that’s a big if — that they could challenge a few more Big Ten teams this season.