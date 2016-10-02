Corbin ready to run again

Going into Saturday’s game at Nebraska, Illinois running back Reggie Corbin had seven carries for 75 yards in three games. He was a bit busier against the then-No. 15 Cornhuskers.



The redshirt freshman from Upper Marlboro, Md., ran nine times for 72 yards. That’s 8 yards per pop — the kind of work that will get you more carries in the future. He also caught three passes for 18 yards.



Corbin has picked up some nicknames early in his Illinois career. Center Joe Spencer calls him “Showtime.”



“People call me so many things,” Corbin said. “Coach (Garrick) McGee calls me ‘Love Daddy.’ I don’t get it. Some people call me ‘Sauce.’ I don’t really get it.”



He does get who is responsible for his Heisman-like per-carry average.



“Really credit the O-line,” Corbin said. “They did a heckuva job. Everything was wide open. They dedicated themselves to the scheme early in the week, and they studied it over and over again. And it showed.”



Corbin found out on Tuesday he would start. He didn’t know what that would mean in terms of attempts.



“I had no idea if I was going to be playing a lot or if I was just going to play the first play, so I just kept going.



“It was nice to know.”



Who did he call when he got the news?



“My dad,” Corbin said. “He was so happy for me, but he told me to just stay humble and keep working.”



Corbin is willing to do more.



“I think I earned their trust,” Corbin said.



Thanks to the running game, Nebraska’s defense wasn’t able to focus only on quarterback Wes Lunt.



“It was nice to be able to have fun and enjoy the game that I love and everybody else loves,” Corbin said. “We were together out there. Unfortunately, we didn’t pull it out. But we’re going to get better, and we’re going to win the next one.”



Next up: Purdue on Saturday. At home.



“I just want to keep doing my job and helping the team win, however I can help,” Corbin said.



Corbin’s performance thrilled the other running backs.



“He did great,” said Kendrick Foster, who opened the scoring for the Illini on Saturday. “Just with his shiftiness. He did an awesome job helping the team (against Nebraska).”



There is only one ball in the game. Not every running back will get the number of carries he craves.



But Foster and Corbin promise the guys root for each other.



“We’re a complete family,” Corbin said. “We’re happy for each other. When Kendrick scored, if you look on the film, I’m going crazy I’m so happy for him.”



“We’ve got to do our job,” Foster said. “We look at it as a three-headed monster.”



Sophomore Ke’Shawn Vaughn had only one carry Saturday for 1 yard. He led the team in rushing last season. Is Foster worried about his buddy?



“He’ll be fine,” Foster said.

The day after ...

... a loss at Nebraska, MATT DANIELS glances back before a preview of Purdue:

REVIEW

THE SITUATION

Illinois is leading Nebraska 16-10 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. The Cornhuskers are plodding along with a clock-eating drive but face fourth and 1 at the Illinois 4-yard line. Instead of attempting an easy field goal, Nebraska coach Mike Riley decides to go for the first down.

THE PLAY

Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. takes the snap and hands off to Nebraska running back Terrell Newby, who is hit almost immediately by Illinois linebacker Julian Jones before a swarm of Illini defenders pounce on Newby. The officials then decide where to spot the ball.

THE RESULT

Several Illinois defenders point the other way, indicating they feel that Newby was stopped short of the first down and a turnover on downs was forced. But after a measurement, a first down is granted for Nebraska.

THE OUTCOME

Newby scores on the next play, a 3-yard run off left tackle, Drew Brown makes the extra point to give Nebraska a 17-16 lead with 11 minutes, 58 seconds left and the Cornhuskers never trail again.

UI’S 2016 RESULTS

Sept. 3 Illinois 52, Murray State 3

Sept. 10 North Carolina 48, Illinois 23

Sept. 17 Western Michigan 34, Illinois 10

Oct. 1 Nebraska 31, Illinois 16



PREVIEW

LAST GAME

Facing its first Big Ten opponent, Purdue struggles mightily in a 50-7 loss at Maryland, ending the Boilermakers’ mini two-game win streak, the first time that has happened in the Darrell Hazell era.

WHO TO WATCH

The Terrapins sure bottled up Purdue, but if the Boilermakers can trigger memories of what they were like in nonconference play, running back Markell Jones (339 rushing yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs) might cause some problems for the Illini, who already have allowed three running backs to top 100 yards.

WHERE TO WATCH

It’s another midafternoon kickoff for the Illini, with BTN broadcasting the 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium. It’s the third game this season Illinois will be on BTN — all of which have happened in Champaign — and first since the Illini hosted North Carolina on Sept. 10.

REASON TO WATCH

The best chance for a Big Ten win, perhaps all season, is in front of the Illini. Purdue is a paltry 2-23 in the Big Ten with Hazell at the helm of the program since 2013, although one of those victories came in Champaign during the 2014 season.

BY THE NUMBERS

Reggie Corbin, Kendrick Foster and Ke’Shawn Vaughn all should want to carry the ball this Saturday. Purdue’s defense is allowing an average of 226.5 rushing yards, good for 112th in the country and 13th in the Big Ten. The only Big Ten team worse than that? Rutgers, the Illini’s opponent on Oct. 15, which has allowed 227.4 rushing yards to rank 115th in the nation.

PURDUE’S 2016 RESULTS

Sept. 3 Purdue 45, Eastern Kentucky 24

Sept. 10 Cincinnati 38, Purdue 20

Sept. 17 Purdue 24, Nevada 14

Oct. 1 Maryland 50, Purdue 7