Oct. 2 Bob Asmussen Top 25
Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM. PREV
1. Alabama. 1
2. Ohio State. 2
3. Michigan. 4
4. Clemson. 5
5. Houston. 6
6. Washington. 9
7. Louisville 3
8. Texas A&M 10
9. Tennessee 11
10. Wisconsin 7
11. Miami 14
12. Baylor 13
13. Stanford 8
14. Mississippi. 17
15. Nebraska 16
16. Florida 22
17. West Virginia --
18. North Carolina --
19. Oklahoma. --
20. Boise State --
21. Colorado --
22. North Dakota State 23
23. Air Force --
24. Arkansas. 25
25. Western Michigan --
