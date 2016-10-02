Oct. 2 Bob Asmussen Top 25

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM. PREV

1. Alabama. 1

2. Ohio State. 2

3. Michigan. 4

4. Clemson. 5

5. Houston. 6

6. Washington. 9

7. Louisville 3

8. Texas A&M 10

9. Tennessee 11

10. Wisconsin 7

11. Miami 14

12. Baylor 13

13. Stanford 8

14. Mississippi. 17

15. Nebraska 16

16. Florida 22

17. West Virginia --

18. North Carolina --

19. Oklahoma. --

20. Boise State --

21. Colorado --

22. North Dakota State 23

23. Air Force --

24. Arkansas. 25

25. Western Michigan --