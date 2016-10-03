Asmussen ranks Big Ten football stadiums
College football writer Bob Asmussen has been to every stadium in the Big Ten. Before a dime is spent to fix up Illinois’ Memorial Stadium, here is how they rank:
1. Ohio Stadium
Ohio State
Baddest building in the Big Ten. Every part of it is top of the line. Nothing but the best for Ohio’s third NFL franchise.
2. Camp Randall
Wisconsin
How did the Badgers get so good? Besides recruiting beefy guys up front, the school spent money to make its facilities among the best in the conference.
3. Michigan Stadium
Michigan
Plain? You betcha. Monstrous and valuable? No doubt. Might be time for another renovation to keep ahead of the Joneses.
4. Memorial Stadium
Nebraska
Recent renovation pushed “Sea of Red” capacity to 90,000. Every seat has been filled in Nebraska’s third-largest city since 1962.
5. Kinnick Stadium
Iowa
Like their neighbors in Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes always have stayed ahead of the game with top-notch facilities. Winning has helped.
6. Spartan Stadium
Michigan State
Built for a song ($160,000) back in 1923, the original seated 14,000. It has been renovated or expanded six times since.
7. Beaver Stadium
Penn State
Only Michigan Stadium holds more than the 106,000 in State College. Original steel structure was cut into three pieces and moved to its current location.
8. TCF Bank Stadium
Minnesota
Newest building in the Big Ten (completed in 2009) brought the Gophers back to campus after years in the dreadful Metrodome. Seats just more than 50,000 but easily can be expanded if the program ever takes off.
9. Maryland Stadium
Maryland
Second smallest in the Big Ten, ahead of only Northwestern’s Ryan Field. The playing surface is named Capital One Field.
10. High Point Solutions Stadium
Rutgers
The Scarlet Knights played the first college football game in 1869, defeating Princeton 6-4. It was not at the current site, which was opened as Rutgers Stadium in 1994 and expanded to 52,000 during a $100 million redo in 2009.
11. Memorial Stadium
Illinois
The college home of Red Grange and Dick Butkus certainly has its charm. But it is showing its 90-plus years and needs more than a fresh coat of paint. The $132 million cost is the price of doing business in the Power 5.
12. Memorial Stadium
Indiana
“The Rock” has been expanded and improved in recent years, with a current capacity of 52,000.
13. Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue
Built the same year as Memorial Stadium, the home of the Boilermakers grew as large as 69,000 capacity. But a string of renovations have dropped it to 57,000. Plenty big enough.
14. Ryan Field
Northwestern
Ask Big Ten players to rank the worst stadium in the conference and the home of the Wildcats wins almost every time. It often is compared to an oversized high school stadium. Fan apathy toward the program allows fans of visiting teams to fill the place.
