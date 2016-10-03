Tate: Plans necessary to stay competitive

Faced with a “get in or get out” football challenge, Josh Whitman has thrown all the Illini chips into the nation’s recession-proof arms race for football facilities.



Whitman’s tenure as athletic director began seven months ago with a $21 million salary investment in coach Lovie Smith. And it accelerated Monday with a dramatic and costly plan for upgrading Memorial Stadium’s horseshoe and east side.



Another $132 million? Yes, this is on top of $116 million for the west side renaissance that was concluded in 2008. And it’s on top of all the other improvements from a $6.2 million scoreboard to glitzy Grange Grove.



It may leave a negative tone for hard-pressed UI faculty members who have seen delays in state financing push back construction of campus facilities a year or more. It wrinkles the foreheads of old-fashioned fuddy-duddies like me who wonder if such extravagance is really a difference-maker.



“Our Illini fans have always viewed football as something they could rally around,” said Whitman, citing the sellout crowd of 60,607 that turned out for this season’s first night game against North Carolina.



State isn’t in picture



Here’s the point. While there are no suites or luxury seating to help pay for it, the newest renovation will be bankrolled by donors — several seven-figure gifts are committed — plus ticket revenue and ever-increasing Big Ten media distributions. No state or institutional dollars, no tuition or student fees.



“We have to move ahead despite state challenges,” Whitman said.



If you have a complaint, blame well-heeled adults who prefer to show their UI affection by choosing football over the College of Business. And blame high school prospects who, in pondering their college futures, put such emphasis on weight-training spaces, dressing rooms and splashy recruiting lounges.



“It’s the way young athletes think,” I’m told. And Illinois has fallen behind, Whitman indicating outdated Illini sports facilities rank in the bottom quarter of the 14-team conference.



Upgrades needed



The horseshoe itself, built in 1929, has long been considered in need of repairs.



It will be demolished, creating seating problems there in 2018. The new, up-close grandstand in 2019 will add seats and will enclose the stadium, Whitman saying, “It will be more intimidating for rival players.”



The revamped area will feature a grand entryway along Kirby Avenue. It will feature locker rooms, staff offices and ample spaces for weight training, meetings and sports medicine. Resolution of a dining area is unsettled.



Renovation of the east side, which will feature elevators and new restrooms, won’t be completed until 2020.



Winning attitude



For Whitman and Smith, these decisions demonstrate a commitment toward building and supporting a gridiron winner.



Smith acknowledged this was a great part of their discussions in Tampa, Fla., where Whitman influenced him to return to the college ranks in March.



“It was important for Lovie to know we have the resources to be competitive,” Whitman said. “His hiring accelerated this move and made it more viable.



“We are moving fast. This is a very aggressive timeline. We intend to do whatever is required to put us in a position to compete for the national championship.”



It’s hard to keep up with the Joneses. Athletic spending per athlete has rocketed past $100,000, a report in 2011 showing the average among 90 top universities was then $96,948 ... seven times greater than for median academic students.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

