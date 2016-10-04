Other Related Content For Illini, fourth quarter a roller coaster

Four items beat writer Matt Daniels picked up when Lovie Smith and other Illini met with the media on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium:

1 For the first time this season, Ke’Shawn Vaughn isn’t listed as a starter on the Illini depth chart unveiled on Mondays. Of course, said depth chart is based on who started the previous game for Illinois. Because Vaughn didn’t start at Nebraska and only produced one carry for 1 yard, it’s unclear how much the starter for the first three games this season might play this Saturday against Purdue.

Lovie Smith said he wants to see “better play” out of Vaughn moving forward. Smith went on to praise Reggie Corbin and Kendrick Foster, who combined for 118 yards on 16 carries against the Cornhuskers.

“The guy that is going to play is the guy we feel like gives us the best chance to win,” Smith said. “Reggie Corbin, Kendrick Foster, those guys gave us the best chance to win last week. At any position, if we feel we have another option that we think can help us win, we’re going to go with it.”

Corbin is listed as the starter atop this week’s depth chart after making his first career start at Nebraska.

Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee kept it simple when asked what he wanted to see out of Vaughn this week.

“Be a great teammate,” McGee said. “He’s a good player. We’re going to need him.”

2 Smith didn’t specify what type of injury defensive end Carroll Phillips suffered early in the fourth quarter at Nebraska, which caused him to miss the rest of the game. Smith didn’t say if Phillips will play against Purdue, but the Illinois coach indicated he doesn’t expect the senior to miss a significant amount of time.

“If they’re long-term (injuries), I’ll come out and say that right away,” Smith

said.

It seems Austin Schmidt, the Illini offensive tackle who missed the Nebraska game with a leg injury, might be back for the Boilermakers, but Smith wouldn’t commit to that on Monday.

“All of our guys are getting better,” Smith said. “Hopefully we have everyone available this week.”

3 One of the Illini with a long-term injury is wide receiver Mikey Dudek. The redshirt sophomore tore his ACL in his right knee for the second consecutive season in April but has stated he would like to play this season if he recovers in time. Don’t expect to see him this Saturday against Purdue, six months to the day of his second knee injury.

“He’s improving daily, which he is,” Smith said. “Mike had a serious injury. He’s getting better. As far as when he’s going to play or anything like that, he’s rehabbing every day. He’s into the game as much as you can possibly be mentally, but he’s not ready to go. You don’t have an injury like that and a month down the road, ‘Hey, you’re ready to go,’ especially when you have an injury and you reinjure it and you go through the same injury again. You take every precaution possible. That’s what we’ll do.”

4 The offensive identity of the Illini may be changing. The run game is still an emphasis but don’t be surprised if the Illini try to continue to spread out opponents moving forward, while using a bit more no huddle, like they did in certain situations at Nebraska.

“We really evaluated where we are right now (during the off week) and what’s best for this particular team,” McGee said. “Maybe they feel more comfortable in that type of setting, and it seemed to work for a long time in that game. A coach’s responsibility is to evaluate where you are and what you have and build an offense to make that work. A lot of guys, myself included, have this system that we want to run this system. What you’ve got to do is build your system around the personnel you have to give your kids the best opportunity to do well.”

Wes Lunt received most of his snaps out of the shotgun and did so by clapping his hands to get the snap from center Joe Spencer, the first time the fifth-year senior quarterback had done so in his playing career.

“It was different,” Lunt said. “Usually I use my foot or my hand (to signal for the snap), but it was something that Coach McGee put in.”