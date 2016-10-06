Big Ten football glance: Lunt rushing from comfort zone

FROM THE BEAT WRITER'S DESK

CHAMPAIGN — Wes Lunt scrambled last Saturday at Nebraska.

Really, he did. Picked up 14 yards, too, on his scamper late in the second quarter.

The mobility the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Lunt displayed against the Cornhuskers not only helped set up Chase McLaughlin’s 43-yard field goal to give the Illini a 13-10 halftime lead, it also equaled Lunt’s longest rush of his college career.

Lunt is not like Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson or most any other dual-threat quarterback currently in the college game.

Yet the constant knock on the former basketball starter at Rochester High School throughout his time with the Illini is he’s slow. And he doesn’t make plays out of the pocket.

Don’t expect the second coming of Nathan Scheelhaase or Juice Williams at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Purdue, but Lunt seems more open to extending plays however he can.

“It is different when you’ve been playing the game as long as I have and have a way of playing it,” said Lunt, who goes into Saturday with 5,322 passing yards at Illinois, good for seventh in program history.

“It just comes down to feeling it out. If you feel like you have an open lane, where I was told not to run (in the past), you look for it now and try to get positive yardage.”

Getting sacked often throughout his three seasons with the Illini means Lunt has compiled negative-271 rushing yards. Trying to change his mindset — offensive coordinator Garrick McGee isn’t asking Lunt to run out of read-option plays — this late in his college career is a challenging task.

“I think he can run,” McGee said. “I think at some point in his life somebody put in his head that he wasn’t a runner. I think that has been planted in his mind of, ‘Don’t run,’ and that’s what I’m trying to get out of him. You have to do whatever you have to do out there. I don’t think he’s not willing to (run). I think for a long time in his life, he’s been told not to.”

Dating back to his days at Rochester, Lunt hasn’t put up prolific passing numbers. The same isn’t true when it comes to his rushing totals.

“From the start, I was basically labeled as a passer,” Lunt said. “I think just growing up and playing, I’ve never been told to run. I never had a quarterback run game or anything like that.”

Chayce Crouch did, though. The redshirt sophomore and Lunt’s backup saw his first meaningful snaps of the season at Nebraska, coming in for three plays.

Crouch didn’t run the ball, handing off to Nate Echard and completing a 13-yard pass to Malik Turner before Illinois was hit with a costly delay-of-game penalty facing first-and-goal at the Cornhuskers’ 5-yard line.

Lovie Smith didn’t indicate how much Crouch might play against the Boilermakers, but didn’t rule him out, either.

“That’s an option,” the Illinois coach said. “We came out of the bye week with that option. We thought it gave us something. That hasn’t changed.”

McGee said having Crouch on the field accounts for another possible runner opposing defenses have to take note of. But in the first game after Smith said he wanted to see improvements from Lunt, McGee said the Illinois starting quarterback “played a pretty good game for most of the game” at Nebraska.

“I was really proud of the way he approached the game,” McGee said of Lunt. “I could tell in pregame warmups that he had a different type of look. I asked him how he was doing, and he said, ‘I feel great.’ He has a lot of pride. When he gets challenged, it seems like he’ll respond.”

Of course, not all was perfect with Lunt’s 14-yard scramble. Particularly with the awkward slide Lunt had at the end of his run.

“He needs to learn how to slide,” McGee said with a grin. “He’s going to act like it’s no big deal, but I may have to bring my sons over here to teach him how to slide on the ground.”

THE STANDINGS

East Division

TEAM CONF. ALL

Michigan 2-0 5-0

Maryland 1-0 4-0

Ohio State 1-0 4-0

Indiana 1-0 3-1

Penn State 1-1 3-2

Michigan State 0-2 2-2

Rutgers 0-2 2-3

West Division

TEAM CONF. ALL

Nebraska 2-0 5-0

Wisconsin 1-1 4-1

Iowa 1-1 3-2

Northwestern 1-1 2-3

Minnesota 0-1 3-1

Purdue 0-1 2-2

Illinois 0-1 1-3

THE SCHEDULE

Want to know what games are worthwhile Saturday? Here’s the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels who knows this Saturday is key for his bowl eligibility after he went a dismal 3-4 last week to fall to 37-12 on the season.



Iowa at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2

TV talent: Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht and Rocky Boiman

One of the great pieces of hardware is at stake in Minneapolis. The two rivals will compete for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Nothing like playing for a bronzed pig. Only in college football, right? Iowa has won three of the last four meetings against the Golden Gophers, but both teams are coming off tough losses last Saturday. The good thing for both is they play in the wild Big Ten West, so whoever pulls this one out still has a legitimate shot at playing in the Big Ten title game come early December.

Daniels’ pick: Iowa, 24-20



Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington

Doesn’t seem that long ago the Terrapins were struggling under Randy Edsall. Former Illini assistant Mike Locksley did the best he could to keep a sinking ship afloat last season at Maryland, but new coach DJ Durkin has brought a refreshing chance of pace to College Park. Quick starts have led to a 4-0 record thus far for Maryland, with the Terrapins outscoring their opponents 105-14 in the first half. No love is lost between these two teams, and if Maryland can go into Beaver Stadium and pull off a win — even if these Nittany Lions aren’t what they once were — the momentum continues for Durkin and the Terps.

Daniels’ pick: Maryland, 27-20



Purdue at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN

TV talent: Eric Collins and Glen Mason

The Cannon is on the line. OK, it won’t shoot off any pregame fireworks from Memorial Stadium, but this is the first trophy game of the Lovie Smith era. What better way for his first time than to welcome in the new Illini coach with a much-needed victory? Plus, a win would keep the trophy in Champaign after Ke’Shawn Vaughn ran roughshod against the Boilermakers last season at Ross-Ade Stadium. It doesn’t look like Vaughn will get much of a chance to replicate his feats from 2015 after falling down the depth chart, but Reggie Corbin and Kendrick Foster should have enough in the tank to end the Illini’s three-game skid.

Daniels’ pick: Illinois, 28-17



BYU at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

TV talent: Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham and Dr. Jerry Punch

First-ever meeting between the two schools. Too bad much of the luster is lost with the Spartans off to an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. Then again, maybe the break from league foes comes at the right time for Mark Dantonio’s program, which most certainly won’t be making a repeat trip to the Final Four. Perhaps Tom Izzo’s basketball team will, though. Lose to the Cougars — these aren’t your parents’ BYU teams, kids — and hoops season can’t start soon enough in East Lansing.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan State, 32-24



Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

TV talent: Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard and Allison Williams

Only worth watching if the Hoosiers can keep it close once halftime approaches at the Horsehoe. Most people wouldn’t have thought that possible once Big Ten play commenced, but then Indiana went out and defeated Michigan State last Saturday night. A much different atmosphere awaits Kevin Wilson’s program in Columbus than what they dealt with last week in Bloomington. And a much different opponent. It looks like Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes could beat both Ohio NFL teams this season. But Indiana hung tough with the Buckeyes last season, only losing 34-27, and if Indiana can pull the upset, it would mark not only the program’s first win against either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the country in 29 games, but also its first win against Ohio State since 1988.

Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 45-28



No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m., ESPN2

TV talent: Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer and Paul Carcaterra

Hard to imagine the Scarlet Knights accomplishing what they did in 2014 when these two met at High Point Solutions Stadium, and when Rutgers actually beat Michigan. And that was before the Wolverines had Jim Harbaugh at the helm. With the former Chicago Bears quarterback now firmly in charge in Ann Arbor, there’s little to no hope for Rutgers. Especially after Rutgers lost 58-0 at Ohio State last Saturday and Michigan helped its playoff chances with a close win against Wisconsin. An open week awaits the Wolverines after their trip to Piscataway, but it’s a safe bet to assume Michigan will be at 6-0 when Illinois visits the Big House in two weeks.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan, 38-13

AWARD WATCH: HOW MATT DANIELS SEES IT

Big Ten MVP

PLAYER, SCHOOL PREV.

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State 1

Jabril Peppers, Michigan 2

Curtis Samuel, Ohio State 3

Wilton Speight, Michigan 4

T. Armstrong Jr., Neb. 5

Illini MVP

NAME, POS. PREV.

Carroll Phillips, DE 1

Hardy Nickerson, LB 2

Wes Lunt, QB 3

Malik Turner, WR 4

Reggie Corbin, RB —

Coach of the Year

COACH, SCHOOL PREV.

Urban Meyer, Ohio State 1

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 2

Mike Riley, Nebraska 4

DJ Durkin, Maryland —

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 3

Bowl Outlook

BOWL TEAM

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Michigan

Citrus Nebraska

Outback Wisconsin

TaxSlayer Maryland

Holiday Iowa

Music City Minnesota

Foster Farms Michigan St.

Pinstripe Penn State

Heart of Dallas Indiana

Picks to Click

Each week, college football writers Bob Asmussen and Matt Daniels scour the schedule for the best game ... and the worst. Here are their picks for Week 6:

Bob says ...

Game of the Week: Tennessee at Texas A&M. The only game this week between two teams ranked in the top 10. Plenty was expected from the Volunteers, who entered the season considered a favorite in the SEC East. But the Aggies were unranked in the preseason and have made a rapid climb thanks to an early win against UCLA and an impressive victory against Arkansas. Kevin Sumlin’s seat was warm before the season. Now, the school better be working on a contract extension and a big raise. Former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight has been a perfect fit in College Station.

Game of the Weak: BYU at Michigan State. The Cougars and Spartans are victims of their own recent success. We expect Michigan State, with Mark Dantonio in charge, to be better than 3-2. We expect it to not lose to Indiana. We expect it to compete against Wisconsin. Same goes for BYU, which hasn’t been able to maintain the same success with Kalani Sitake as coach as it did with Bronco Mendenhall. The winner of this game gets back on track. The loser wonders if it will earn a bowl bid.

Matt says ...

Game of the Week: Alabama at Arkansas. The defending national champions haven’t had a perfect regular season since 2009. Slackers. Yes, Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide will most certainly find itself either in the national semifinals or playing in a prominent New Year’s Day bowl once again this season. But Alabama is prone to a game that, on paper, it should win, yet ends up dropping. Arkansas is a prime candidate to pull off such an upset. Bret Bielema has the Razorbacks in the national spotlight again thanks to what worked so well at Wisconsin: running the ball at a high rate and limiting mistakes.

Game of the Weak: Florida International at Texas El-Paso. The Sun Bowl has seen some great games in its history. Saturday night’s game is not among them, with two 1-4 Conference USA teams squaring off. FIU did pick up its first win of the season last week, defeating Florida Atlantic in its first game of the post-Ron Turner Era. But UTEP has lost four straight by an average of 33.5 points. Somehow, it doesn’t seem to make sense that both of these teams are in the same league, and it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to follow this game closely, either.