Bob Asmussen's Huddle Up (Week 7, 2016)

Each week, college football writer — and AP Top 25 and Heisman Trophy voter — Bob Asmussen breaks down the sport he loves:

Team of the Week

Washington

In the words of the great Scooby-Doo, “Ruh-roh.” The rest of the Pac-12 has a problem, and it plays in a beautiful stadium in Seattle. The Huskies never let top-10 Stanford in the game last Friday, rolling to a 44-6 victory. The fans loved every minute of it as their team took command in the Pac-12 North. Chris Petersen has meticulously built a power in the Northwest. Hard to imagine the team falling down any time soon. Playing its best game against a top-10 team in more than two decades, the Huskies got a solid effort from quarterback Jake Browning and 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns from tailback Myles Gaskin. The Washington defense ended any talk of a Heisman Trophy for Stanford star Christian McCaffrey, limiting him to 49 yards and no touchdowns. Watch the Huskies on the moving picture box and you will notice a team that has big-time talent. Wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the Huskies meet Ohio State or Alabama for the national title.



Team of the Weak

San Diego State

H.U. has been a strong Aztecs supporter all season, pushing them up his ballot each week and touting them for a possible spot in an Access Bowl. Not anymore. San Diego State made Champ Kind cry in his beer (outdated “Anchorman” reference) with a 42-24 loss at South Alabama. If it is the team from Tuscaloosa, no problem. But the Jaguars are just getting started in the FBS and didn’t have their starting quarterback available. Backup Cole Garvin threw three touchdowns passes for South Alabama. The loss spoiled Aztecs running back Donnel Pumphrey’s record night. He ran for 156 yards and became the career rushing leader in Mountain West history. He would much rather have a win. South Alabama sealed the victory with a 3-yard touchdown run by former Illini running back Dami Ayoola.



Fantastic four

If the playoffs started today, these teams would be in:

1. Alabama (PREVIOUS: 1)

Hopefully somebody at Kentucky took a picture at the end of the first quarter when it read Kentucky 3, Alabama 3. The defending national champions dominated the rest of game, winning the final 45 minutes 31-3. The win came at the end of a busy week for Alabama, which saw a backup quarterback leave the team and a star linebacker suspended for a half after being arrested. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter to help the Crimson Tide pull away. Alabama figures to face a bigger challenge with this week’s trip to Arkansas. The Crimson Tide follow that with games against top-10 teams Tennessee and Texas A&M. Yikes.



2. Ohio State (2)

What, did you think Urban Meyer was going to be nice to his former assistant? Not in this or any other lifetime. Meyer’s Buckeyes destroyed Chris Ash’s Scarlet Knights 58-0. It wasn’t that close. J.T. Barrett threw four touchdown passes and broke Ohio State’s career record for TD tosses. Rutgers never reached the red zone and was held to 38 passing yards. Ohio State running back Mike Weber averaged 10 yards on 14 carries. Afterward, he praised his offensive linemen. Smart move.



3. Michigan (4)

The Wolverines move up a spot after a workmanlike 14-7 victory against Wisconsin. The game was tied 7-7 into the fourth quarter when Wilton Speight threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Amara Darboh. Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis sealed the win with a spectacular leaping interception late in the game. Michigan’s defense dominated the Badgers late in the game, stopping all but one of the six Wisconsin third-down conversions in the fourth quarter. Michigan finally leaves Ann Arbor this weekend. But it is going to Rutgers. Then a week off and a home game against Illinois. Eventually, the Wolverines will play Ohio State.



4. Clemson (—)

Nice to see the Tigers back near the top. All it took was a home win against Louisville, which remains in the playoff picture. The Tigers took a 28-10 lead at halftime, watched the Cardinals come back, then scored two TDs in the final quarter for a 42-36 win. Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw five touchdown passes and held his own against Louisville star Lamar Jackson. Both players are strong Heisman contenders (see below). Clemson travels to Boston College tonight. Though never a sure win, it has to be easier than playing against Louisville.



Flunking four

The worst of the worst:

128. Iowa State (—)

The Cyclones moved off the naughty list last week. Briefly. But the way they lost to Baylor puts them back on. Iowa State led 42-28 in the fourth quarter. Then, the Bears scored consecutive touchdowns to tie and won on a short field goal at the buzzer. The people of Ames deserve better. When does basketball season start?



127. Rice (—)

We are running out of winless teams in the FBS. The Puddings are one of them. They will take the weekend off and rest up after a string of beatdowns against a modest schedule. The only game against the Top 25 was a 28-point loss to Baylor. Rice plays a winnable game against Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 15.



126. Florida Atlantic (—)

Teams nicknamed Owls dominate the naughty list. The Florida Atlantic version is coming off an embarrassing loss to Ron Turner’s former school, Florida International. It was the first win of the season for the Golden Panthers, who are now led by Ron Cooper. FAU’s next chance to rebound is unclear, as its Saturday date against Charlotte was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew.



125. Miami (Ohio) (—)

Ron Zook’s alma mater is proud to be the Cradle of Coaches. But none of the greats are claiming the RedHawks these days. To be fair, four of the five losses were by 10 points or fewer. But one of those came against FCS school Eastern Illinois (no offense, Tom Michael). Miami losing figures to continue this weekend against Akron. The Zips are one of the teams to beat in the MAC East.



Conference call

Ranking the leagues top to bottom:

CONFERENCE PREVIOUS

1. ACC 3

2. Big Ten 1

3. SEC 2

4. Big 12 5

5. Pac-12 6

6. American 4

7. Mountain West 8

8. MAC 7

9. Sun Belt 9

10. Conference USA 10



Heisman ballot

1. Lamar Jackson, Louisville — Here is a rarity: A player loses a game while actually raising his Heisman stock. The quarterback threw for 295 yards and a touchdown against Clemson and ran for 162 yards and two more scores. Not his fault the Cardinals’ defense couldn’t stop Clemson when it counted. Jackson takes Saturday off and will prepare for next week’s home game against Duke.



2. Deshaun Watson, Clemson — The quarterback gets a double-whammy from the big win against Louisville and the fact he put up numbers similar to Jackson. He threw for 305 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another 91. Ignore the three interceptions. He was trying to make plays. The Tigers visit Boston College tonight with all of college football watching. Good chance to impress voters.



3. Greg Ward Jr., Houston — The third quarterback on the list threw for a career-high 389 yards in a revenge win against UConn. He had three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores. The Cougars will be tested Saturday at Navy.



Random thoughts

Stormy weather

We don’t envy those having to make the call about games being played where there is threatening weather. Like a hurricane. Does the importance of the game outweigh the safety of the fans and teams? Hopefully the television networks, which need the programming, stay out of the process and allow the smart people in charge to make the right choice. Money and exposure should be way down the list of priorities. It will be difficult for schools to make up games that get postponed by the weather. Might be another reason to start the season a week earlier in August and make sure there are open dates toward the end of the season.



Impressive list

Sorry that there are no running backs among my current Heisman contenders. But they have their own award, the Doak Walker. I am a member of that voting panel, too, and I try to keep up with the top running backs during the season. Eight Big Ten players were on the initial watch list, including Illinois’ Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Purdue’s Markell Jones. Hard to ignore the story of Pitt star James Conner, who has returned after battling cancer.



Backing them up

The Pac-12 supported its officials this week and reprimanded UCLA coach Jim Mora for comments he made after his team’s win against Arizona. Mora was upset with a call he thought the officials missed against the Wildcats. Coach, let it go. You won the game. Why are you picking fights with the officials? They do a good job most of the time. The smart play would be to thank them and move on.