Prepping for the Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football players hear the rumors.

They understand their coach, Darrell Hazell, is on the hot seat. Doesn’t mean it dominates conversations.

“It’s nothing we think about at all,” sophomore running back Markell Jones said. “We’re fully committed to our coaching staff and our head coach. We believe in them fully. We know that he’s going to do the right thing for us. He really is a great guy. We’re not listening to the outside noise.”

“He gave me the opportunity to come here,” Purdue quarterback David Blough said. “I owe him everything that I am at this point.”

The record is not what they expected. Purdue’s 2-2 opening mark was supposed to be 4-0 or 3-1.

Coming off a blowout loss at Maryland, the Boilermakers will try to move above .500 Saturday at Illinois.

“It’s an extremely important game for us to get the train back righted,” Jones said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

Purdue started the season with a convincing win against Eastern Kentucky, then lost at home to Cincinnati. Next, a close home win against Nevada.

“It’s been a little bit of up and down,” Jones said. “We’re going to try to find some consistency. We’re still feeling good about where we are. We’re still in a good position. No need to panic over here.”

“We haven’t played a complete game, all three phases,” Blough said. “We’ve certainly had our moments. We’ve got to get it fixed if we want to have any kind of success this year.”

Jones has done his part, leading the team and ranking among the Big Ten leaders in rushing with 339 yards and two touchdowns.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith is impressed.

“Shifty, can run in between the tackles,” Smith said. “Can make you miss in open field. Pretty good size to him.”

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Jones gives some credit for his success to the other Coach Smith.

DeAndre Smith, a former Illini assistant, works with the Purdue running backs.

“I love him because he’s a great teacher,” Jones said. “He came in and taught us the game of football, more so than what I knew before.”

Jones grew up in Columbus, Ind., which is 113 miles from West Lafayette.

“I have a lot of friends and family come up for the games every week,” Jones said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The running back has two-plus years left at Purdue. He plans to finish strong.

“The guys in our locker room are not satisfied with just two wins,” Jones said. “A lot of those guys haven’t been to a bowl. This is something that should be consistent.”



Don’t mess with Texas

Especially, when it comes to Purdue quarterbacks.

Drew Brees set the standard during the Joe Tiller era. And Blough is trying to join the list of Purdue greats.

“I think of the whole quarterback tradition in general,” said Blough, who is from Carrollton, Texas. “If you want to have a chance to play in the NFL after having some success in college, you go to Purdue to play quarterback.”

Playing at the same school where Brees starred was a draw for Blough.

“Having him as a mentor is special,” Blough said. “It’s something I’ve really cherished.”

Blough met Brees in May, and the two have grown close.

“He’s been a good tool for me,” Blough said. “A lot of encouragement when we struggled and words of wisdom from one of the best ever. He’s been incredible.”

Blough stands second in the Big Ten in passing, averaging 270 yards per game.

“I like everything about him,” Lovie Smith said. “He has mobility and can make all the throws.”

But Blough isn’t happy with his performance because of seven interceptions.

“I threw five picks against Cincinnati, and we’d be sitting at 3-1 if I hadn’t,” Blough said. “Right now, I’m trying to control what I can and give the team the best opportunity to win each week.”

Blough is “crucial to our offense,” Jones said.

“He’s our emotional leader,” Jones said. “That comes from his family. He’s got a really strong family.

“We’ve got to keep him safe. We know that. I missed a protection last week and almost got him hit.”



Big fans of Lovie

The Boilermakers are excited about the chance to work against Lovie Smith’s team.

“Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Coach,” Hazell said. “He’s done a nice job wherever he’s been. He just represents the profession so well as a leader and as a mentor. He’s one of those guys a lot of people look up to because he’s done it the right way.”

“It’s a very cool experience,” Jones said. “It was kind of like a shocker when I heard he was going to Illinois.

“It will be all the more energy we’ve got to put toward beating those guys.”

Blough has been following the coach’s career.

“You think of him and you think of big-time defense,” Blough said.

Blough related a story about Smith’s charitable work.

“Lovie donated to an orphanage in Haiti,” Blough said. “It’s a testament to his character. It will be fun to go up against him.”