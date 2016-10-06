Smith hopes renovations key recruiting surge

CHAMPAIGN — Nick Allegretti realizes he is an exception when it comes to how football recruits pick colleges these days.

Fancy facilities, flashy uniforms and other aesthetic items didn’t factor prominently into his decision to choose Illinois in March 2013.

“I was not really into all that stuff,” the Illinois offensive lineman said. “I was more of the mindset that I loved the university, but (upcoming renovations are) definitely going to be cool. It’ll definitely be big for recruits.”

It’s why the extensive renovation plans to the south end zone and east side at Memorial Stadium announced on Monday — featuring upgrades to the Illini’s locker rooms, coaches’ offices and recruiting spaces, along with other items expected to be fully finished by the time the 2020 season starts — are important for the program’s future under Lovie Smith, according to the Illini coach, athletic director Josh Whitman and current Illini players.

“We’re trying to build our program a certain way,” Smith said. “Of course, having facilities that will compare with everybody else is a big part of it, too, just with recruiting and for our current players. That’s exciting. If you’re a prospect and a recruit, you’re going to compare us to other teams. That’s part of the comparison is facilities.

“Can’t wait to move into the new facility. That’s a little ways down the road. In the meantime, we’ll work on getting this football team better.”

The next step in the rebuilding process for the Illini (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) is on Saturday when Purdue (2-2, 0-1) visits for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. A stadium that, by the graduation of first- and second-year players currently in the Illini program, is slated to look immensely different.

Smith said he has used the facility upgrades when talking with recruits since his first day on the job at Illinois in early March.

“I knew early on that this was a part of our plan,” Smith said. “(Recruits) love the potential of our place. There’s so much to offer. We have good facilities right now.

“Our facilities right now aren’t going to stop us from getting a prospect, I don’t feel like, but we’re going to have better facilities that will enhance the experience our current players have right now. We all drive a car, but you’re pretty excited about a new car. I feel our prospects will feel that way.”

Since Smith last coached in the college ranks at Ohio State in 1995, Memorial Stadium has already undergone extensive renovations to the west side and north end zone of the venue, completed in time for the 2008 season. Now, this latest project is supposed to modernize the 93-year-old venue nestled off Kirby Avenue even more and set it up well for the future.

“Once this is completed, we feel strongly that the stadium will be well-positioned for its next 100 years of life,” Whitman said. “It has been an unbelievable asset for our university and an iconic home for Illinois football for generations. These projects will allow that to continue to be the case for decades and decades going forward.”

Illinois hasn’t landed any more commitments in the Class of 2017 — which is at 12 prospects — since Monday’s news featured renderings of the project. But offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said this can only help Illinois sustain any recruiting momentum it might have since Smith arrived on campus.

“I think the recruits are already really excited about coming to our program, being around Coach Smith and being around our staff,” he said. “This is obviously going to help when you make this type of investment to a facility that’s already a really nice facility. For all programs, it’s necessary to keep moving forward. It’s just the way it works. You can’t stay where you are.”

Defensive tackle Chunky Clements and quarterback Wes Lunt are in their final seasons with the Illini this fall. The two veterans, though, are eager to see what the renovations look like and what effect they will have on the program once their Illinois careers end.

“It’s called the wow factor,” Clements said. “When recruits come in, they want to be wowed. I feel that these renovations that our athletic director is putting in is giving us that wow factor.”

Lunt, who played his first season at Oklahoma State shortly after Boone Pickens Stadium underwent expansive remodeling, doesn’t downplay the significance of these planned renovations on recruiting.

“Having a top venue with everyone else in the Big Ten will help even out recruiting,” Lunt said. “Recruits look for that. They look for the nice things. They’re going to be spending the next four to five years here, so the nicer everyday facilities are, the better. I think it’ll be a huge improvement when it comes to recruiting.”