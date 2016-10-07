Final word: Offensive line back together

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has its starting offensive line back together again. The coaches are hoping to have the group finish a game for the first time this season when the Illini host Purdue on Saturday.



Different players have missed time. Last week against Nebraska, tackle Austin Schmidt wasn’t able to play, which forced a shuffling.



Schmidt will return for Saturday’s game against the Boilermakers, Illinois coach Lovie Smith confirmed after Friday’s afternoon workout.



Schmidt will be joined by tackle Christian DiLauro, guards Nick Allegretti and Gabe Megginson and center Joe Spencer.



“The regular five,” Smith said.



✰ ✰ ✰



Smith said the plan for the running backs Saturday will follow what the team did at Nebraska. That means Reggie Corbin starting, with early relief from Kendrick Foster.



Ke’Shawn Vaughn, the leading returning rusher from 2015, will continue as the third tailback.



“He’s fine,” Smith said. “You’ve been a starting tailback, you’re not going to be real happy about what’s going on. We don’t want him to be. We let all three of the running backs know they’re going to play. That’s what they know. They don’t know exactly how much they’re playing.”



While the starters are decided before the game, players can earn more time based on how they perform.



“We have a starting lineup we’re going to go with, and we have some other guys who are right at the border of being a starter that we want to see get playing time,” Smith said. “We tell the guys who is starting. From there, everybody should be ready to play. Everybody has to assume they’re going to play the entire game. That’s the way you should prepare.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The last home game for Illinois before Saturday was Sept. 17 (Western Michigan). The team won’t be back until Oct. 29 (Minnesota). The gap doesn’t bother Smith.



“We live in the moment,” Smith said. “I do know who we play next week (at Rutgers).”



✰ ✰ ✰



Smith said preparation for Purdue was “the best week we’ve had practicing.”



“You say you’re supposed to play the way you practiced. We had an excellent, competitive week,” he said. “I feel like we’ve cleaned up some things. Hopefully, we’ll see that (Saturday).”



✰ ✰ ✰



Illinois has a recruit on campus this weekend for an official visit. Reggie Roberson is a three-star receiver from Mesquite, Texas. He has offers from schools in the Big 12, ACC and Mountain West. Roberson is 6 feet, 180 pounds.



✰ ✰ ✰



The Illini Quarterback Club gave Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman a check for $30,000 during Friday’s weekly luncheon at Champaign’s Hawthorn Suites. The donation is the proceeds from club fundraising efforts during the past year, including a record turnout for its annual golf outing.



A crowd of 210 heard from Whitman, Illinois offensive line coach Luke Butkus and receiver Zach Grant.



“I remember very distinctly coming here as a player, having the opportunity to visit with the Quarterback Club,” Whitman said. “We’re very grateful to you for the tremendous role you play in supporting University of Illinois football.”



Whitman took questions from the audience on a wide range of topics, including food service at Memorial Stadium.



He also talked about recently announced plans to renovate Memorial Stadium.



“Football is an incredibly important piece of this community,” Whitman said. “We are committed to being sure we have a program we can all be proud of.



“We know what this place feels like when things are going well at Memorial Stadium. That has been our driving force the past few months.”



✰ ✰ ✰



It has been a few years since Smith coached in his last trophy game. Actually, it’s been more than two decades. He appreciates rivalries like Illinois-Purdue, which is contested for the Cannon.



“Love it,” Smith said. “Once you start competing, there’s a rival that everybody has. At Big Sandy High School, it was Hawkins and Winona, two teams that were close by.”



How did Big Sandy do?



“We dominated most of the time,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter what the sport is, there is someone that you need to beat and there’s a special meaning to it.”



When he played at Tulsa, Smith’s rival was Wichita State. In the NFL with the Bears, it was the Packers.



“At every level that I’ve competed, you know who the rival is,” Smith said. “Sometimes you have a few.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The Purdue travel party was scheduled to make a special stop Friday on the way to C-U, eating a meal at the Beef House in Covington, Ind. The team then went to Memorial Stadium for a workout Friday evening before busing to its Champaign headquarters.



