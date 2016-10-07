How they line up: Illinois vs. Purdue

Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Purdue:



Illini (1-3)



Offense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



12 Quarterback Wes Lunt 6-5 225 Sr.



2 Running back Reggie Corbin 5-10 185 Fr.



39 Fullback Nate Echard 6-2 235 Jr.



19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.



11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.



80 Tight end Ainslie Johnson 6-2 230 Sr.



57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.



72 Left guard Gabe Megginson 6-5 300 Jr.



71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.



53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.



67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.



Player to watch: Reggie Corbin. Imagine what the Maryland native might do if he doubles the nine carries he had at Nebraska? It’s a good scenario for Illinois based on how efficient he was with his runs and how he made a stout Nebraska defense look ordinary.



Defense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.



11 Tackle Chunky Clements 6-3 295 Sr.



16 Tackle Rob Bain 6-3 295 Sr.



6 End Carroll Phillips 6-3 240 Sr.



2 Weakside linebacker Julian Jones 6-2 215 So.



10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.



33 Strongside linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 So.



1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.



3 Free safety Taylor Barton 6-1 215 Sr.



21 Strong safety Pat Nelson 6-0 210 Fr.



24 Cornerback Darius Mosely 5-11 190 Sr.



Player to watch: Chunky Clements. Yes, his penalty at Nebraska for a horse-collar tackle on quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. was regrettable. But the speed the big defensive tackle flashed in tracking down the elusive Armstrong was a sight to see. With Carroll Phillips’ status uncertain because of a leg injury he sustained against the Cornhuskers, getting after Purdue quarterback David Blough might fall even more on Clements’ shoulders. He’s up for the task.



Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-3 at Illinois, 1-3 overall in first season).



Boilermakers (2-2)



Offense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



11 Quarterback David Blough 6-1 200 So.



8 Running back Markell Jones 5-11 210 So.



7 Wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey 6-2 205 Sr.



18 Wide receiver Cameron Posey 6-1 192 Sr.



5 Wide receiver Domonique Young 6-3 215 Sr.



88 Tight end Cole Herdman 6-4 251 So.



68 Left tackle Jalen Neal 6-8 315 Jr.



72 Left guard Jason King 6-4 310 Sr.



53 Center Kirk Barron 6-2 300 So.



70 Right guard Jordan Roos 6-4 301 Sr.



66 Right tackle Cameron Cermin 6-5 323 Sr.



Player to watch: Markell Jones. Darrell Hazell said Thursday night Jones is a game-time decision after he reaggravated a left shoulder injury at Maryland. So whether the Boilermakers’ leading rusher plays at all is something to watch. Illinois has allowed three running backs to top 100 yards this season, and if Jones can’t go, Tario Fuller, Brian Lankford-Johnson or Richie Worship will look to pick up the slack.



Defense



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



95 End Evan Panfil 6-5 270 Sr.



54 Tackle Jake Replogle 6-5 275 Jr.



18 Tackle Eddy Wilson 6-4 300 So.



45 End Austin Larkin 6-3 259 Jr.



21 Weakside linebacker Markus Bailey 6-1 235 Fr.



4 Middle linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley 6-2 250 Jr.



36 Strongside linebacker Danny Ezechukwu 6-2 240 Jr.



2 Cornerback Da’Wan Hunte 5-9 188 Jr.



3 Strong safety Leroy Clark 5-10 197 Sr.



27 Free safety Navon Mosley 6-0 181 Fr.



6 Cornerback Myles Norwood 6-0 174 Jr.



Player to watch: Ja’Whaun Bentley. Much like Jones on offense, Purdue’s playmaker on defense might not play, either. Bentley suffered an ankle sprain at Maryland, so the Boilermakers’ leading tackler this season, with 27, is another game-time decision. He had to watch as Illinois routed Purdue a season ago in West Lafayette, so he’ll want to play a big role in erasing that memory.



Head coach: Darrell Hazell (8-32 at Purdue; 24-41 overall in six seasons).



Prediction: Illinois 28, Purdue 17



Hard to believe the Boilermakers have won in their last two trips to Champaign considering how porous the program has been. Then again, Illinois hasn’t exactly been overwhelmingly productive on the field in that time span, either. Based on the Illini’s solid showing at Nebraska and Purdue’s weak performance at Maryland, the hosts come in as the favorites. If the Illini want to recapture any faint bowl hopes they have, a win against Purdue is a must. (N-G prediction record: 3-1)

