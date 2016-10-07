Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

How they line up: Illinois vs. Purdue
Fri, 10/07/2016 - 10:19pm | Matt Daniels

Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Purdue:

Illini (1-3)

Offense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

12    Quarterback    Wes Lunt    6-5    225    Sr.

2    Running back    Reggie Corbin    5-10    185    Fr.

39    Fullback    Nate Echard    6-2    235    Jr.

19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.

11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.

80    Tight end    Ainslie Johnson    6-2    230    Sr.

57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.

72    Left guard    Gabe Megginson    6-5    300    Jr.

71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.

53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.

67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.

Player to watch: Reggie Corbin. Imagine what the Maryland native might do if he doubles the nine carries he had at Nebraska? It’s a good scenario for Illinois based on how efficient he was with his runs and how he made a stout Nebraska defense look ordinary.

Defense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.

11    Tackle    Chunky Clements    6-3    295    Sr.

16    Tackle    Rob Bain    6-3    295    Sr.

6    End    Carroll Phillips    6-3    240    Sr.

2    Weakside linebacker    Julian Jones    6-2    215    So.

10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.

33    Strongside linebacker    Tre Watson    6-2    235    So.

1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.

3    Free safety    Taylor Barton    6-1    215    Sr.

21    Strong safety    Pat Nelson    6-0    210    Fr.

24    Cornerback    Darius Mosely    5-11    190    Sr.

Player to watch: Chunky Clements. Yes, his penalty at Nebraska for a horse-collar tackle on quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. was regrettable. But the speed the big defensive tackle flashed in tracking down the elusive Armstrong was a sight to see. With Carroll Phillips’ status uncertain because of a leg injury he sustained against the Cornhuskers, getting after Purdue quarterback David Blough might fall even more on Clements’ shoulders. He’s up for the task.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-3 at Illinois, 1-3 overall in first season).

Boilermakers (2-2)

Offense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

11    Quarterback    David Blough    6-1    200    So.

8    Running back    Markell Jones    5-11    210    So.

7    Wide receiver    DeAngelo Yancey    6-2    205    Sr.

18    Wide receiver    Cameron Posey    6-1    192    Sr.

5    Wide receiver    Domonique Young    6-3    215    Sr.

88    Tight end    Cole Herdman    6-4    251    So.

68    Left tackle    Jalen Neal    6-8    315    Jr.

72    Left guard    Jason King    6-4    310    Sr.

53    Center    Kirk Barron    6-2    300    So.

70    Right guard    Jordan Roos    6-4    301    Sr.

66    Right tackle    Cameron Cermin    6-5    323    Sr.

Player to watch: Markell Jones. Darrell Hazell said Thursday night Jones is a game-time decision after he reaggravated a left shoulder injury at Maryland. So whether the Boilermakers’ leading rusher plays at all is something to watch. Illinois has allowed three running backs to top 100 yards this season, and if Jones can’t go, Tario Fuller, Brian Lankford-Johnson or Richie Worship will look to pick up the slack.

Defense

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

95    End    Evan Panfil    6-5    270    Sr.

54    Tackle    Jake Replogle    6-5    275    Jr.

18    Tackle    Eddy Wilson    6-4    300    So.

45    End    Austin Larkin    6-3    259    Jr.

21    Weakside linebacker    Markus Bailey    6-1    235    Fr.

4    Middle linebacker    Ja’Whaun Bentley    6-2    250    Jr.

36    Strongside linebacker    Danny Ezechukwu    6-2    240    Jr.

2    Cornerback    Da’Wan Hunte    5-9    188    Jr.

3    Strong safety    Leroy Clark    5-10    197    Sr.

27    Free safety    Navon Mosley    6-0    181    Fr.

6    Cornerback    Myles Norwood    6-0    174    Jr.

Player to watch: Ja’Whaun Bentley. Much like Jones on offense, Purdue’s playmaker on defense might not play, either. Bentley suffered an ankle sprain at Maryland, so the Boilermakers’ leading tackler this season, with 27, is another game-time decision. He had to watch as Illinois routed Purdue a season ago in West Lafayette, so he’ll want to play a big role in erasing that memory.

Head coach: Darrell Hazell (8-32 at Purdue; 24-41 overall in six seasons).

Prediction: Illinois 28, Purdue 17

Hard to believe the Boilermakers have won in their last two trips to Champaign considering how porous the program has been. Then again, Illinois hasn’t exactly been overwhelmingly productive on the field in that time span, either. Based on the Illini’s solid showing at Nebraska and Purdue’s weak performance at Maryland, the hosts come in as the favorites. If the Illini want to recapture any faint bowl hopes they have, a win against Purdue is a must. (N-G prediction record: 3-1)
 

