Illini Q&A: Wide receiver Malik Turner

A year after finishing third on the team in receptions, Malik Turner leads the Illini in catches. Staff writer Bob Asmussen sat down with the Springfield native this week as he prepared for the Boilermakers.



What would a win (Saturday) mean for the team?



I think it will be huge for the confidence of this team. I think everybody is doing well. We battled really hard at Nebraska. Everybody knows we are capable of it.



You are playing for the Cannon. Is that important to the players?



Very. We talked about it Sunday. It needs to stay in our locker room. It hasn’t been sustained for some time.



Do you feel the team is ready to put a winning streak together?



We’re capable of doing whatever we want to. But first, we’ve got to focus on Purdue. We’re not looking ahead at our schedule. We’ve got to worry about Purdue and Purdue only. We don’t need to get ahead of ourselves.



How have you handled another change in the coaching staff?



I understand the game is a business. I’m happy with what we have. I’m going to put trust in our coaches, trust in our AD. He put us in a great situation.



What has been the hardest adjustment for you?



I don’t think anything has been really tricky. We have a lot of great coaches. They have unique styles of teaching, and I love learning. I think everybody is learning something every day from these coaches.



Is Garrick McGee’s offense good for receivers?



Definitely. It’s receiver friendly. It’s a very balanced attack and puts a lot of guys who can make plays into different situations. We’ve got to come through and make those plays.



Assess your play at this point in the season.



I try not to leave any plays out there. There’s a lot I can work on. I’m not going to grade myself. I’m hard on myself. Every week you get a new opportunity.



What does junior Malik Turner know that he would like to tell freshman Malik Turner?



My freshman year, I could have watched a lot more film and been in the office a lot more than I was. I would have told that Malik Turner to study more.



What is life like for you away from the field?



I’m a very busy guy. Every day is nonstop. My own time, it’s usually doing homework, or occasionally I’ll get a movie in. I love going to movies. I like all kinds. The little bit of free time that we have, which is not a lot, I’ll chill out with some of the guys and hang out with my girlfriend (Illini swimmer Nelly Casas).



How does Lovie Smith compare to what you expected when you first heard he was hired?



He’s been very calm and collected and very positive. Nothing can shake him. You need that in a leader and a coach. We’re behind him 100 percent.



Do you have any contact with your former coaches?



There are certain relationships that you never lose and you want to continue to have.



Tell me about your mom. Sounds like you are close.



Since Day 1, it’s been me and her, my older brother and older sister. She works for the state. She’s a hardworking woman, a single parent. She’s given me everything I’ve ever needed. One day, I’ll be able to repay her.



You are from Springfield. What are the advantages of playing so close to home?



You want to go home all the time. It’s great to look in the crowd and see all your family cheering.



Do you think there could someday be a Governor Turner?



I don’t see that in the cards. But whatever the future holds, I’ll be willing to dive right into it.



Speaking of voting: Clinton or Trump?



I don’t follow politics as much as everybody else. I am going to vote. I am still doing research.



After football, what do you want to do in life?



Twenty years from now, I want to have a family. I want to own my own gym. I want to work with people. I could see coaching as an option.



Who is your favorite entertainer?



Drake.



A night on the town with Drake or 100 receiving yards in a win against Purdue?



A win over Purdue. We can hang out afterward. I will pick this team over everybody.



Do you ever want to try DB? How would it go?



I would compete. I did it in high school. I wasn’t really that good. I tried to learn what I could. I respect them.



Tell me something people don’t know about one of your teammates.



Zach Grant is a great impersonator. He can impersonate anybody. He’s really good at Kevin Hart. He can do Coach Smith. Justin Hardee can, too.