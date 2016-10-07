Nelson adds new wrinkle to defense

CHAMPAIGN — Pat Nelson knew he was keeping busy last Saturday at Nebraska. He just didn’t realize how busy.



The redshirt freshman safety finished Illinois football’s game against Nebraska with 16 tackles, the most by an Illini this season. And the third-best single-game total in the Big Ten.



“I didn’t know I had 16 tackles until after the game,” Nelson said, “I thought I had 10 at the most. Once my teammates told me I had 16 and I saw it on Twitter, I was like, ‘Wow.’ ”



He wasn’t tired. Or sore.



“I felt like I could have kept playing,” Nelson said.



Nelson had six tackles going into the game. What made it click for him in Lincoln?



“Coaches just put me in the best situation to get all of those tackles,” Nelson said.



The Chicago Hales Franciscan graduate was making his first career start. Nelson’s production impressed Illinois coach Lovie Smith.



“Sixteen tackles is 16 tackles,” Smith said, “Tacklingwise, he did a good job playing the run.”



The longtime defensive coordinator likes to see big tackle numbers. But he also wants Nelson to handle his other jobs.



“Passwise, of course, we still need to make some improvement,” Smith said. “But your first start is normally not the best game you’re ever going to play. We’re pleased with his first time out.”



Smith had a simple explanation for the lineup change.



“When you have other guys that are in a starting position and we’re not getting as much production as we think we should get, then you give a look to other guys,” Smith said. “Everybody eventually will get a chance to prove who they are and how well they can play. He got his chance and took advantage of it. First play he was in, he got a big tackle. He hasn’t looked back since.



“It’s about playing the run, playing the pass, taking the ball away, playing hard. There’s a lot that goes into the safety position.”



In Smith’s defense, the safety spots are demanding.



“They’re involved in quite a bit,” Smith said. “You have to be physical enough to play the run in the box. You have to have enough skill defensive backwise to play half the field, play man coverage. A certain skill set is needed.”



Battling back



Nelson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee the summer before his freshman year. He had been on campus for two weeks.



“I went up for a ball,” Nelson said. “I landed wrong, and the knee popped left to right. On the 20-yard line. I knew right away that I tore it.”



Nelson had surgery a month later. He spent the season rehabbing with two injured teammates: receiver Mikey Dudek and running back Dre Brown.



“They kept me at high spirits, letting me know to be patient and not try to rush the process,” Nelson said.



He worked hard to get ready for this season.



“I know last year he really didn’t get a chance to prove what he can do,” Smith said. “But when you stay the course, you will get your chance.”



Nelson said he doesn’t think about the injury now.



“If you are worried and being timid, you can actually hurt yourself more,” Nelson said.



Nelson signed with Tim Beckman and sat out the 2015 season with Bill Cubit in charge. He is on his third head coach in just more than a year.



“We have such a tight team and a tight class, we all stuck together and got through it,” Nelson said.



Nelson remembers where he was when he heard Smith was going to be the new Illinois coach. He was with receiver Justin Hardee.



“We got out of the car and jumped for joy in the middle of the parking lot,” Nelson said.



Nelson is working at a new position, playing strong safety after time at free safety.



“I’m getting more comfortable,” Nelson said.



You won’t hear Nelson complain about off-the-field turmoil. He is happy with the current situation.



“It’s a great experience,” Nelson said. “We have great coaches who demand nothing but greatness. You’ve got to step it up with these coaches.”



He is thrilled to be contributing.



“I love this game,” Nelson said. “Having to take a year off due to injury is pretty tough. But you learn a lot about yourself and a lot about the game.”



Saturday, Nelson plays against Purdue. Don’t ask him to duplicate last week’s tackles total.



“I’m just trying to get the win,” Nelson said.



On his side



Nelson’s teammates have noticed his work, especially the way he hits.



“I like to call him ‘Thumper,’ ” Illini defensive lineman Chunky Clements said. “In the Big Ten, you need a safety like Pat that will come down and lay the boom on some guys. He just showed (at Nebraska) he’s got heart, and he plays hard. He gives all the energy that he has, and we appreciate him for that.”



Nelson’s first start was in front of 90,000 Cornhuskers fans. They like to yell. A lot.



“For one, it shows he’s not afraid of the big moment,” Clements said. “For a lot of young cats, that might be a problem. He came, showed up and was ready to play.”



Illini linebacker Hardy Nickerson leads the team in tackles and is second in the Big Ten. He was happy to get help from Nelson and friends.



“Very encouraging,” Nickerson said. “We had a few guys step up, with him and Tre Watson to name a few. They played great right away.”

Stopped short

While impressive, Patrick Nelson’s 16 tackles against Nebraska doesn’t dent Illinois’ single-game top five. Here is the list:

NAME OPPONENT YEAR TACKLES

1. John Sullivan Minnesota 1977 34

2. John Sullivan Syracuse 1977 27

3. Bill Burrell Purdue 1959 26

4. John Sullivan Ohio State 1977 25

5. Dana Howard Ohio State 1991 24