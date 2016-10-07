Talking points: How Purdue analyst sees it

Every game this season has been the biggest of Darrell Hazell’s tenure. The failures in last week’s loss at Maryland were so complete and widespread, the stakes are high this week. It sure seemed like an undressing that confirmed lingering doubts and exposed some new flaws. Purdue has to prove it instead was an anomaly.



Showing consistency would be a good first step. Purdue hasn’t been able to put solid performances together in back-to-back weeks. At this point, though, the school can’t wait for steps in the right direction. Purdue needs wins because at this point that’s the only thing that will bring back fans. If anything resembling what happened at Maryland happens again this week in Champaign, new athletic director Mike Bobinski might have no choice but to make a move.



There are systemic problems, and it dates back to before Hazell. Purdue hasn’t kept up in recruiting, and facilities are a factor, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.



In Hazell’s fourth season, multiple position groups are too shallow. Losing one starter, such as sophomore left tackle Martesse Patterson, set off a chain reaction that essentially ruined an offense last week. But unless the status quo changes in terms of how Purdue supports football, the results probably won’t, either.



Purdue really missed cornerback Da’Wan Hunte when an ankle injury kept him out of the first two games. He’s the Boilermakers’ best cover corner but has also made an impact defending the run. Nose guard Eddy Wilson has come on in the past couple of games and has shown an ability to penetrate and cause problems in the backfield. Domonique Young has developed as a second receiving threat on the outside to complement DeAngelo Yancey.



I’m going with Illinois 31, Purdue 20. If Purdue’s offense bounces back, this could be a high-scoring game. But I’m skeptical the Boilermakers can protect well enough to prevent Illinois’ defensive front from being a disruption.

