Crouch shines in biggest role yet

CHAMPAIGN — Chayce Crouch has talked repeatedly about how he views his role ever since he arrived at Illinois in the winter of 2014.

Prepare like he’s the starting quarterback at Illinois.

Even if, 30 games into his college career, the Ohio native has never held that distinction.

He might now, though, after playing a large role in the Illini’s 34-31 overtime loss to Purdue in front of an announced crowd of 42,912 at Memorial Stadium.

Wes Lunt is injured. Again. The extent of his back injury, which forced him to depart midway through the second quarter, isn’t known, according to coach Lovie Smith.

What is known is how well Crouch fared in his first significant playing time wearing an Illinois uniform.

“You can’t expect your backup quarterback to come in,” Smith said, “and perform much better than that.”

Crouch completed 10 of 14 passes for 142 yards to go along with a game-high 137 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in what was essentially only three full quarters of action.

“He gave us life,” Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner said.

Poise, too. Accuracy. Durability. Elusiveness. Name any attribute someone wants to see out of a quarterback and Crouch epitomized it for nearly the entire game Saturday.

“Nobody was worried,” Illinois center Joe Spencer said. “Chayce is on (Lunt’s) hip all the time. He takes every practice like he’s a (starter), mentally and physically. That showed.”

Crouch may get the chance to show his moxie again with a start at Rutgers. Smith, nor any of the Illinois players, shed light on who might start at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights.

It’s a decision Smith and offensive coordinator Garrick McGee might have to weigh heavily, especially if Lunt is healthy enough to play.

“That’s why we have coaches,” Crouch said. “I’m sure Coach McGee will make that decision based on whatever he wants to do.”

What Crouch would like to do is take back his last carry of the game. Purdue defensive end Gelen Robinson forced a fumble with the game tied at 31 on the first possession of overtime, with Leroy Clark scooping up the loose ball to set up J.D. Dellinger’s late heroics.

The Boilermakers’ kicker drilled a 28-yard field that sailed right down the middle of the uprights, spoiling the Illini’s night and leaving Illinois players despondent with their fifth straight Big Ten loss dating back to last season.

“I got hit, had poor ball security and fumbled the ball,” Crouch said. “I don’t feel well about my play. We lost the game. Anytime you lose, you can play better.”

Illinois almost didn’t need overtime. But Chase McLaughlin, perfect on his first eight field goals this season, hit the right upright on his 41-yard field goal attempt from the left hash with no time left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 31.

“It’s disappointing,” Spencer said of the loss. “The determination is there. We’ve got to put it all together and play 60-plus minutes and win.”

When the next victory might happen is anyone’s guess. Much like the result of quarterback speculation that will ensue in the next 24 hours — until Smith addresses the media on Monday afternoon, when he said Saturday evening he’ll provide an update on Lunt’s injury.

Either way, inconsistent play reigned yet again Saturday for Illinois, a program still trying to find its identity.

“Right now, we’re not a good football team,” Smith said. “When you’re not a good football team, you have to keep working to become a good football team. That’s where we are. We’re facing reality right now.”