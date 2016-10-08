Illini grade vs. Purdue: C

Bob Asmussen hands out grades for Illinois following its loss to Purdue:

Player of the Game

Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson

Playing just the fifth game of his career, the freshman from Minnesota ran 18 times for 127 yards and a touchdown. The Boilermakers went without star Markell Jones, who stayed at home due to an injury. Without Lankford-Johnson, Purdue is heading home with a losing record.

OFFENSE

Purdue: B

Illinois: B

Lots of yards piled up by both teams. But was it good execution or poor defense? In the most extensive duty of his career, Chayce Crouch offered hope for the future.

DEFENSE

Purdue: D-

Illinois: D-

Defensive-minded Smith couldn’t hide his disappointment afterward, finding little of the unit’s work satisfactory. The Boilermakers weren’t much better, giving up almost five fields worth of offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Purdue: B

Illinois: B-

Chase McLaughlin is a keeper for the Illini. Coaches really like it when they can count on a guy to make kicks. Another inch or so and he would have been carried off the field.

COACHING

Purdue: B

Illinois: C-

Crouch was obviously well-prepared when asked to replace injured Wes Lunt. That’s a positive sign for the Illini staff. But some of the early play calls were shaky, especially on the opening drive.

OVERALL

Purdue: B+

Illinois: C-

The Illini are gone from Memorial Stadium for three weeks, and that might be good. The last three home games cut into some of the joy surrounding the program. Smith has plenty of work to do before his team can think about contending in the Big Ten West. It is not a one-year project. The coach realized that when he signed up.