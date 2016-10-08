LIVE! Purdue

90 minutes until kickoff

Good afternoon college football fans.

Matt Daniels here for part of your afternoon before Scott Richey takes control of the in-game report for the duration of today's Big Ten game between Illinois and Purdue.

Illinois (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) enters today on a three-game losing streak despite outplaying Nebraska for three quarters last Saturday in Lincoln before the Cornhuskers prevailed 31-16.

Purdue (2-2, 0-1), meanwhile, enters after a 50-7 loss last Saturday at Maryland. Darrell Hazell is certainly on thin ice entering his fourth season with the Boilermakers and carries a 2-23 Big Ten record into today's game. One of those victories happened here two years ago in Champaign, with Purdue coming in and stunning Illinois 38-27.

That game saw Wes Lunt helped off by the Illinois training staff as he fractured his fibula, costing him a month of the 2014 season that did end on a positive note for Illinois by going to the Heart of Dallas Bowl, the last bowl game for the Illini.

A bowl game this season appears grim at the moment given the start Illinois has had under Smith. Then again, stranger things have happened in Illinois history, so if Illinois is able to finish 5-3 and sneak into a bowl game, don't count me among the surprised.

It seems like it'll be a tough road for Illinois to achieve that 6-6 mark needed for postseason play (although maybe a few 5-7 teams will sneak into the bowl picture again this season and if that's the case, then Illinois is in good position considering 5-7 teams are eligible based on their APR, and Illinois scored a perfect 1,000 last year), so a win today against the Boilermakers is an absolute must.

Both teams are playing for the Cannon, the first of two trophy games this season for Illinois. The other is in the regular-season finale at Northwestern on Nov. 26 for the Land of Lincoln trophy.

Illinois soundly beat the Boilermakers 48-14 last season at Ross-Ade Stadium, so Smith's program will try to keep the trophy in Champaign for another year.

"You look at the score of (Purdue's) last game and you say, 'Man.' But that's not what you see early on," Smith said. "It's another spread offense with good athletes on the defensive side. We're saying we'd probably like to have played a little bit better in a few of our games so far. It's a big game for us again. They're a capable team. Again, it's a Big Ten game with history, and that's all you really need to know."

Be back in a little bit.