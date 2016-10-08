Notes: Lunt dealing with another injury

CHAMPAIGN — Wes Lunt won’t look back fondly when he thinks about playing Purdue.

For the third straight season facing the Boilermakers on Saturday, the Illinois quarterback had to leave with an injury.

Two years ago, a fractured fibula happened in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Last year, a thumb cramp that developed at halftime kept him out of the opening series in the third quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.

And on Saturday, a hit by Purdue’s Danny Ezechukwu, with the Purdue linebacker getting flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty, sidelined Lunt the rest of the afternoon and into the evening once again at Memorial Stadium.

“I saw Wes when he went down, and I haven’t seen him since then,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said immediately after the Illini’s 34-31 loss. “Right now, I don’t know anything else. I hadn’t talked to the trainers, really, in depth since then.”

It wasn’t a good feeling for the Illini to see Lunt, who has started the last 17 games for Illinois, lying on the field surrounded by the Illinois training staff.

“It was gut-wrenching and heart-wrenching,” Illinois center Joe Spencer said. “One of the worst feelings in the world. That’s one of your best friends on the ground in pain. That’s on our unit, and I think it was probably unsportsmanlike (on Purdue), but … we’ve got to protect him better.”

Backup quarterback Chayce Crouch didn’t like the sight of Lunt injured, either.

“When he went down, it felt horrible,” Crouch said. “He’s my teammate, my brother and a good friend of mine. It’s never good to see someone get injured. When I saw him come back on the sideline, it really lifted me up knowing he was OK and knowing he was there and he didn’t need to be at the hospital.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Lunt wasn’t the only injured Illini to leave Saturday’s game and not return.

Cornerback Darius Mosely departed early in the third quarter after he and Hardy Nickerson combined for a tackle, and cornerback Cameron Watkins also suffered an injury.

Smith didn’t specify what type of injuries the two Illinois cornerbacks sustained Saturday or the severity of those injuries.

“Of course, when you don’t finish, it’s cause for concern,” Smith said.

✰ ✰ ✰

Malik Turner didn’t plan on making this particular third-quarter catch quite the way it turned out.

Yet Turner’s 38-yard reception, with Purdue defensive back Tim Cason running stride for stride with him, is one Illinois fans will see for quite some time.

Crouch’s pass to Turner was tipped in the air near the Purdue 10-yard line, and with Turner backpedaling, he stuck out his right hand to corral the ball at the 6-yard line.

“It was just a ball that was up in the air,” said Turner, who hauled in nine receptions for 129 yards in posting his second 100-yard game of the season and third of his career. “I just focused and stayed with it all the way through. It seemed like it was in slo-mo. I was able to keep my footing and make the play.”

Crouch took a hard hit on the throw, the longest of his career at Illinois.

“It looked like a heck of play,” Crouch said. “He’s a great player, so that’s why I trusted him when I threw it up, and he made a play.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Reggie Corbin started his second straight game at running back and finished with another productive showing, compiling 92 yards on 16 carries. Crouch, Corbin, Kendrick Foster (16 carries for 55 yards) and Ke’Shawn Vaughn (31 rushing yards on two carries) combined to rush for a season-high 318 yards.

“I’m very confident in our offensive line,” Corbin said. “Our tight ends and receivers blocked well downfield. My confidence is booming in them. That’s what really matters.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Once again, penalties presented a problematic area for the Illini as they committed 12 for a season-high 125 yards.

Through five games, Illinois has 46 penalties for 375 yards, committing at least seven in every game.

“We haven’t talked about it enough, stressed about it enough evidently,” Smith said. “We’re not doing it well enough when you need to (keep talking about it).”

Saturday’s display was the second time this season the number of penalties reached double digits after Illinois had 13 against North Carolina a month ago.

“We’ve got to fix that,” Spencer said. “One of those was on me. I just got caught up in the moment with roughing the passer on the quarterback. I got frustrated, we scored and I kind of let loose. That’s just dumb.”

The penalties ranged from offsides to illegal formation to a bevy of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties. Like the one Crouch had after rushing for his second touchdown, when he flipped the ball up in the air and was penalized for that.

“That was a mistake on my part,” Crouch said. “I let the emotions get the best of me. I shouldn’t have flipped the ball.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Getting off the field wasn’t as difficult for the Illinois defense Saturday as it was last week at Nebraska. Each team nearly had the ball for the same amount of time, with Purdue holding the slight edge at 30 minutes, 6 seconds and Illinois at 29:54.

Yet stopping Purdue on third-down conversions proved cumbersome for Smith’s defense. The Boilermakers went 9 of 16 on third downs. Conversely, Illinois went 3 of 11 on similar situations.

“We have put quite a bit of emphasis on third down,” Smith said. “All of the things that we see happening that we aren’t satisfied with right now, we’ve been working on, but we haven’t worked on them enough. That, to me, is the answer to anything going wrong. You keep working on it.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Add Brian Lankford-Johnson to the list of opposing running back to gain more than 100 yards against the Illini this season.

The true freshman at Purdue picked up 127 yards on 18 carries, becoming the focal point of Purdue’s run game after leading rusher Markell Jones (shoulder) didn’t make the trip to Champaign.

Elijah Hood of North Carolina, Jamauri Bogan of Western Michigan, Terrell Newby of Nebraska and now Lankford-Johnson have all gashed the Illinois defense for more than 100 yards.

“For you to break it to the second level, something has gone wrong,” Smith said. “When you do break it, there should be a second wave, a last line of defense to keep it to a minimum gain. That’s been one of the biggest problems we’ve had defensively around here.”