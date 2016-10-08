Tate: Time to face facts with Illini

College football coaches are different animals.

They live military-like lives from base to base — a half-dozen or a dozen resident moves — in a lifestyle confined to recruiting, teaching, recruiting, speaking, scheming and recruiting. In some ways during the season, they’re hermits.

If you’re Mr. Normal, say an 8-to-5 worker with no interest in football, you wouldn’t understand. And if you were normal, you certainly wouldn’t submit to nagging media questions just minutes after the most bitter of setbacks.

No, you would find a mirror and scream: “How did I wind up here? What was I thinking?”

Lovie Smith would never concede such feelings. He is coolness personified, acknowledging after Saturday’s 34-31 loss to Purdue: “The penalties and big plays hurt. We are trying but we haven’t got it fixed. Evidently we haven’t stressed it enough. All these things are troubling.”

His Illini football team has lost four straight while displaying an inexcusable lack of discipline, a defense with gaping holes and a frustrating inability to finish. Illini fans are on Lovie’s side, but how does he keep them under the circumstances?

Not all on the players

Maybe, if you’re athletic director Josh Whitman, you can paint a happy face on Saturday because, after all, Illinois got the last field goal opportunity in regulation with the score 31-31. One accurate kick and the day’s misery is over.

But it was Smith himself who had an oversight by failing to center the ball for Chase McLaughlin’s potential game winner from 41 yards. The coach acted as though college hashes are near the middle, as is the case in the NFL. From the far left hash, McLaughlin’s kick caught the right upright.

Then, after Chayce Crouch fumbled in overtime for the UI’s only turnover, Purdue carefully centered the ball for the winning field goal. Smith tossed it off afterwards, saying: “We need to make it from where it was.”

That is a worrisome response because, in the game of strategy, his lapse was as serious as some mistakes his players made. It was the kick for the win. Wouldn’t you want to make it as easy as possible?

On-field ugliness

We must face grim facts. Purdue is bad, and Illinois is no better. The loss was the seventh in nine home games — repeat, home games — against a Purdue team that has established itself as one of the three or four worst in the 65-member Power 5 conferences. And this was a repeat of exactly what we saw here two years ago, and four years ago.

The Illini succumbed to a club that was 2-23 in Big Ten play under Darrell Hazell, whose coaching obituary is already being written around the country. They lost to a squad that was humbled 50-7 at Maryland a week ago, that was without 339-yard rusher Markell Jones (shoulder), top linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ankle) and starting left tackle Martesse Patterson (criminal assault charge).

The Boilermakers were wounded and played like they were at full health. They ran through the vaunted Illini defensive front like water through a sieve, rattling off 459 yards with subs handling the bulk of it.

Illinois helped immensely, with 12 penalties handing Purdue another 125 yards. Smith’s gang is so unaccustomed to success that when the Illini went ahead 31-24, multiple upsportsmanlike acts required them to kick off from their own 10. Purdue scored in six plays, finding holes so big that some of us counted the players to see if Illinois had 11 on the field.

On the bright side

Oh, yes, there were positives on offense. Illinois has added an extra dimension with the insertion of hard-running Crouch at quarterback. Crouch took charge midway in the second quarter when Wes Lunt sustained a back injury on a late hit, and Crouch ran 26 yards to score moments later.

This was a repeat of the Reilly O’Toole story when Lunt was injured in 2014 and O’Toole upgraded the UI running game. Crouch kept the weak Purdue defense off guard, ran for 137 yards in 17 carries and completed 10 of 14 passes.

Junior Malik Turner had a huge day with nine receptions, and the Illini outgained Purdue 499-459. It leaves the strong likelihood that the 225-pound sophomore is the QB for now and the future.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com