UI-Purdue quick hits
What happened
Chayce Crouch happened. Doing his best impersonation of Reilly O’Toole, Nathan Scheelhaase and Juice Williams all rolled into one, the backup quarterback brought a sense of energy to Memorial Stadium and nearly delivered a much-needed win for Illinois. But the losing streak reaches four games with the next two away from Memorial Stadium. Sigh.
What it means
The Cannon will return to West Lafayette. Purdue may not beat many more teams this season — if any — but neither might Lovie Smith’s Illini. A chance to put forth a crisp, solid performance for all four quarters was there for the taking. Instead, sloppy, undisciplined and mistake-prone football reared its ugly head. At exactly the wrong time for Illinois.
What’s next
The Illini’s first Big Ten game against Rutgers since New Jersey’s state school joined Jim Delany’s league. Bring up the Illini’s last trip to Piscataway to any Illinois fans and you’ll get a nasty look. This year’s Scarlet Knights, however, aren’t nearly as good as the 2006 version that beat Illinois 30-0. If you’re looking for a winnable Big Ten road game, this is it.
Comments
