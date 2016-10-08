Upon further review ... Will Illinois win again?

Longtime college football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen weighs in on Saturday’s loss to Purdue:

First impressions

■ The sign in the Illinois squad room is there for all to see. It says: Play fast, play smart, play physical, finish!!!

Illinois got one of four right Saturday. And that’s why it lost at home to the Boilermakers. Against a team with a coach fighting for his job. Against a team that got knocked silly last week.

The Illini moved one step closer to bowl elimination. With games left against Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin, it won’t be hard for Illinois to get to seven losses. Saturday’s game was a must-win for the first-year staff. The overtime defeat was a step backward. Disappointment squared.

■ Illinois went into Saturday’s game looking at a real chance to put together a two-game win streak. Rutgers, which hosts Illinois on Saturday, is the East Coast Purdue.

But first-year coach Chris Ash will be counting on the Illini as a very beatable team. He is right.

■ Great to hear that former Illini coach Bill Cubit got past Hurricane Matthew with no major damage to his Florida home. Cubit lives in Stuart, which is 40 miles from West Palm Beach.

Cubit, his wife Nancy and one of the couple’s two dogs hunkered down in their home, which has shutters to protect the structure during bad storms. They lost power for about 36 hours, but it was back on Saturday.

“We’re picking up a lot of branches and I have one tree that got beat up pretty good,” Cubit said.

The worst weather hit Thursday night.

“We dodged a bullet,” Cubit said, “They had gusts up to 80 miles an hour.”

This was the first hurricane for the Cubits.

“You look outside and the palm trees and everything else is just bent,” Cubit said.

■ It took eight years, but Martin O’Donnell’s All-America plaque is finally correct. It hangs in the football offices. It went up in 2008 and was spelled Martin O’Donnel, short an “L.”

Credit to Illinois sports information for fixing it. O’Donnell is on the school’s radio network as game analyst.

■ As if Purdue didn’t have enough trouble, the team played Saturday without star running back Markell Jones, the team’s leading rusher, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who leads the team in tackles.

The Boilermakers had an answer at running back with Brian Lankford-Johnson running for 127 yards and a touchdown.

■ We saw Saturday what a 1-3 start does to the crowd. Even with generally good feelings about the direction of Lovie Smith’s program.

Half an hour before kickoff and there were maybe 10,000 in the stands. Contrast that to last week’s game at Nebraska, where most of the 90,000 were in their seats at the same time. Atmosphere matters.

Second guessing

■ Where were the receivers Saturday? Of the five players with catches, only two receivers (Malik Turner and Zach Grant) were among them. The other completions went to running backs and tight ends.

Just another reminder of how much the Illini miss Mikey Dudek. The coaches won’t rush him back, but count on him returning to field as soon as he is cleared to play.

■ The Illini are down to one chance to own a trophy this season. Purdue took back the Cannon on Saturday, and the Illibuck has belonged to Ohio State since 2007. The Illini play for the Land of Lincoln Trophy in the season finale at Northwestern. The case at Memorial Stadium is short on hardware.

■ Poor timing award to BTN, which interviewed Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman while the Boilermakers scored another touchdown in the second quarter.

No surprise, Whitman sang the praises of Smith, who he hired in December to replace fired Cubit.

Third degree

■ On its first drive of the game, Illinois had a first-and-goal at the Purdue 6. Kendrick Foster ran for 5 yards. But the next two calls were head-scratchers: consecutive dives into the line by Foster, the smallest Illinois running back. And Purdue was waiting, stuffing him on both carries. On fourth down, the Illini settled for a 20-yard field goal. A touchdown to open the game would have made the rest of the half easier. And think what those points would have meant at the end of the game.

■ The penalty coach at Illinois should be on the hot seat. Twelve flags for 125 yards? Are you kidding? Maybe in the first game it would make some sense. But the veterans and young guys on the team shouldn’t be making the same mistakes five games into the season. It shows a lack of discipline, concentration and self-control. These are not the Al Davis Oakland Raiders.

■ In the final seconds of regulation, Illinois lined up Chase McLaughlin for a 41-yard field goal attempt. From the left hash. Was that his happy place? Apparently not.

McLaughlin, who got the Illini into position to win with three earlier field goals, missed the chance to be a hero when his try clanged off the right upright. The groan could be heard all the way to Tuscola.

Fourth estate

Former Minnesota coach and one-time Illinois assistant Glen Mason worked Saturday’s game as analyst for BTN.

Mason spent some time with first-year Illinois coach Smith and came away liking what he heard.

“When you are building a program and changing a culture, first and foremost, it is about character,” Mason said. “I don’t think you can buy or manufacture character. You either have it or you don’t. Sitting there talking to him, (offensive coordinator) Garrick McGee and (defensive coordinator) Hardy Nickerson, I can’t tell you how impressed I was with how they represented the University of Illinois and what they are trying to do with this program. They get it, what college football is all about.”

Smith is back in college after 21 years in the NFL.

“Guys who are successful in those situations, they understand where they’re at, but they don’t worry where they are at,” Mason said. “They keep their eye on where they are going.”

Coaching is coaching, no matter what the level. Smith has been saying that since his arrival in C-U.

“I’m sure he relates well to the players,” Mason said. “I can just imagine him sitting in someone’s living room. Hiring a guy like Lovie and the staff he put together immediately instills confidence in everybody who has a vested interest in this program, that he is the guy who can change it.”

Smith and staff will need to work hard, Mason said. It will take time.

“I’ve always thought that you don’t take quality out of program overnight, nor do you put it in overnight,” Mason said. “The key thing is that you’re making progress.”

Five burning questions

1. Duh: Who is going to start at quarterback against Rutgers? Smith said there will be an update on Wes Lunt during Monday’s press conference. Put it at 50-50 that Chayce Crouch gets the call in New Jersey.

2. Is Reggie Corbin going to get the bulk of the carries this season? He had his second solid effort in a row and appears to be the tailback of choice.

3. How good is walk-on kicker McLaughlin and does he has some friends who want to play football? Tough break with the last-second field goal bouncing off the upright. But he was perfect on his other three tries Saturday. Smith has confidence in his young kicker, who, like Smith, is from Texas.

4. Is Darrell Hazell going to make it to the next game? Absolutely. And the win Saturday puts him position to save his job. There are winnable games left against Iowa, Penn State, Northwestern and Indiana. Stranger things have happened. And the word in West Lafayette is Hazell is a top-notch person. The school can’t keep firing coaches. It doesn’t work.

5. Will Illinois win again? If it doesn’t, it will be the worst season since Ron Turner finished 1-11 in 2003.