The day after: Purdue and Rutgers

Videographer: Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette Illinois coach Lovie Smith breaks down what went wrong for the Illini, and there was a lot, during Purdue's 34-31 overtime Saturday win at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

The day after a loss to Purdue, Bob Asmussen glances back before a preview of Rutgers:

REVIEW

THE SITUATION

The teams are tied 31-31 in the first overtime. Illinois had a chance to win on the final play of regulation, but Chase McLaughlin’s field goal try clanked off the right upright. Purdue wins the overtime coin toss and decides to go on defense. This is the normal strategy because it gives your team a chance to know what it needs score-wise on its possession.

THE PLAY

Starting at the 25, Illinois quickly gains a first down. Chayce Crouch, forced into the game because of Wes Lunt’s injury, runs 14 yards to move the chains. On the next carry, he gains 1 yard, setting up second-and-9 at the Purdue 10.

THE RESULT

Crouch takes the ball and looks for room. But Purdue’s Galen Robinson, following his training, strips the ball away from Crouch. Purdue’s Leroy Clark recovers at the Boilermakers 10, ending the Illinois possession.

THE OUTCOME

Purdue starts its drive at the 25. After three runs to the 10, including centering the ball on second down, Purdue lines up for 28-yard field goal. J.D. Dellinger nails it, sending the Cannon back to West Lafayette and giving the Illini losses against two Big Ten teams they beat last year (Nebraska and Purdue).

UI’S 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 3 W 52-3, vs. Murray St.

Sept. 10 L 48-23, vs. N. Carolina

Sept. 17 L, 34-10 vs. Western Michigan

Oct. 1 L, 31-16 at Nebraska

Oct. 8 L, 34-31 (OT) vs. Purdue

PREVIEW

LAST GAME

Rutgers fell to 2-4 with a 78-0 home loss to Michigan. It was worse than it sounds. The Wolverines gained 600 yards on offense and limited the Scarlet Knights to 39. Rutgers didn’t pick up its initial first down until late in the game and had two total. Quarterbacks Zach Allen and Chris Laviano combined to miss 16 of 18 attempts. The old saying that if you can’t say anything nice ... applies here.

WHO TO WATCH

Linebacker Trevor Morris is among the Big Ten leaders in tackles. He had 11 against the Wolverines. Linebacker Deonte Roberts is another good one, and he had 10 tackles against Michigan.

WHERE TO WATCH

It is back to ESPNews, which handled the Illinois-Western Michigan game earlier in the season. Yes, the network carries live broadcasts during the football season, which is a departure from its original mission.

REASON TO WATCH

This is by far the best chance for Illinois to win another game this season. The Scarlet Knights are coming off one of the worst losses in college football this year. Illinois has played close games to open the Big Ten schedule, but lost both.

RUTGERS’ 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 3 L, 48-13 at Washington

Sept. 10 W 52-10, vs. N.C. Howard

Sept. 17 W, 37-28 vs. New Mexico

Sept. 24 L, 14-7 vs. Iowa

Oct. 1 L, 58-0 at Ohio State

Oct. 8 L, 78-0 vs. Michigan

BY THE NUMBERS

— Here’s a bad combination: The Scarlet Knights rank 124th in the nation in scoring at 18.2 ppg. And they are tied for 119th in scoring defense, giving up 40 ppg. The minus-21.8 scoring margin helps explain the 2-4 start.

— Really difficult conference draw for the Scarlet Knights. First, they had to play defending West champion Iowa Then, consecutive games against the top 5. Rutgers has been outscored 150-7 in the Big Ten.