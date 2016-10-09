The day after: Purdue and Rutgers
The day after a loss to Purdue, Bob Asmussen glances back before a preview of Rutgers:
REVIEW
THE SITUATION
The teams are tied 31-31 in the first overtime. Illinois had a chance to win on the final play of regulation, but Chase McLaughlin’s field goal try clanked off the right upright. Purdue wins the overtime coin toss and decides to go on defense. This is the normal strategy because it gives your team a chance to know what it needs score-wise on its possession.
THE PLAY
Starting at the 25, Illinois quickly gains a first down. Chayce Crouch, forced into the game because of Wes Lunt’s injury, runs 14 yards to move the chains. On the next carry, he gains 1 yard, setting up second-and-9 at the Purdue 10.
THE RESULT
Crouch takes the ball and looks for room. But Purdue’s Galen Robinson, following his training, strips the ball away from Crouch. Purdue’s Leroy Clark recovers at the Boilermakers 10, ending the Illinois possession.
THE OUTCOME
Purdue starts its drive at the 25. After three runs to the 10, including centering the ball on second down, Purdue lines up for 28-yard field goal. J.D. Dellinger nails it, sending the Cannon back to West Lafayette and giving the Illini losses against two Big Ten teams they beat last year (Nebraska and Purdue).
UI’S 2016 RESULTS
DATE RESULT
Sept. 3 W 52-3, vs. Murray St.
Sept. 10 L 48-23, vs. N. Carolina
Sept. 17 L, 34-10 vs. Western Michigan
Oct. 1 L, 31-16 at Nebraska
Oct. 8 L, 34-31 (OT) vs. Purdue
PREVIEW
LAST GAME
Rutgers fell to 2-4 with a 78-0 home loss to Michigan. It was worse than it sounds. The Wolverines gained 600 yards on offense and limited the Scarlet Knights to 39. Rutgers didn’t pick up its initial first down until late in the game and had two total. Quarterbacks Zach Allen and Chris Laviano combined to miss 16 of 18 attempts. The old saying that if you can’t say anything nice ... applies here.
WHO TO WATCH
Linebacker Trevor Morris is among the Big Ten leaders in tackles. He had 11 against the Wolverines. Linebacker Deonte Roberts is another good one, and he had 10 tackles against Michigan.
WHERE TO WATCH
It is back to ESPNews, which handled the Illinois-Western Michigan game earlier in the season. Yes, the network carries live broadcasts during the football season, which is a departure from its original mission.
REASON TO WATCH
This is by far the best chance for Illinois to win another game this season. The Scarlet Knights are coming off one of the worst losses in college football this year. Illinois has played close games to open the Big Ten schedule, but lost both.
RUTGERS’ 2016 RESULTS
DATE RESULT
Sept. 3 L, 48-13 at Washington
Sept. 10 W 52-10, vs. N.C. Howard
Sept. 17 W, 37-28 vs. New Mexico
Sept. 24 L, 14-7 vs. Iowa
Oct. 1 L, 58-0 at Ohio State
Oct. 8 L, 78-0 vs. Michigan
BY THE NUMBERS
— Here’s a bad combination: The Scarlet Knights rank 124th in the nation in scoring at 18.2 ppg. And they are tied for 119th in scoring defense, giving up 40 ppg. The minus-21.8 scoring margin helps explain the 2-4 start.
— Really difficult conference draw for the Scarlet Knights. First, they had to play defending West champion Iowa Then, consecutive games against the top 5. Rutgers has been outscored 150-7 in the Big Ten.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.