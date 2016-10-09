Ex-Illini coach offers support for Crouch

Image Gallery: UI Football vs. Purdue 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) evades three Purdue players during an NCAA footaball game at Memorial Stadium in Champagin on Saaturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Video

CHAMPAIGN — The coach who first discovered Chayce Crouch was watching the quarterback Saturday afternoon in Illinois’ game against Purdue. And pleased to see his former player get a chance.

Bill Cubit, interim coach for the Illini in 2015, remembers Crouch visiting the Illinois campus during his junior year of high school. Cubit was Tim Beckman’s offensive coordinator at the time and strongly recommended the Illini make an offer to Crouch.

“I went and saw him in the spring, and he threw it around pretty well,” Cubit said Saturday night from his Florida home.

After starter Wes Lunt injured his back against Purdue, Crouch went into the game.

Crouch was effective as both a runner and thrower, gaining 137 yards on the ground and scoring twice. He threw for 142 yards, hitting 10 of 14 passes.

“That’s what I thought he would be,” Cubit said. “He can run. He’s tough. I was really happy for him. He’s a great kid, great parents. You can coach him hard. He never gets discouraged.”

Crouch became the first Illinois quarterback to run for 100-plus yards since Reilly O’Toole had 147 at Northwestern in 2014.

Crouch is in his third year at Illinois. His most extensive action before Saturday came in a 2015 game against Purdue.

Crouch was a three-sport standout at Newark (Ohio) Catholic. Cubit said Crouch’s busy schedule kept him from being a higher-rated football prospect.

“After people saw him in his junior year, everybody started to notice him,” Cubit said. “He committed to us before any of that stuff was happening. He was loyal to his school. A lot of people didn’t know about him. There was just something about the kid. He had a lot of good attributes.”

Cubit’s son, former Ilini assistant Ryan Cubit, worked with Crouch. The two had a good relationship.

The Cubits were texting back and forth after Crouch went into Saturday’s game.

“We’re rooting for him,” Cubit said. “I feel bad for Wes because he’s hurt, But it gave Chayce an opportunity.”