Fourth and long: Phillips out for half game

Four items beat writer Matt Daniels picked up when Lovie Smith and other Illini met with the media on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium:

1. Illinois won’t have one of its starting defensive ends for the first half Saturday against Rutgers.

Carroll Phillips, who has a team-best four sacks to go along with 25 tackles this season, will have to sit out the first two quarters after he was ejected late in the loss to Purdue for targeting. Defensive end Gimel President, a fifth-year transfer from Auburn who has 19 tackles and 21/2 sacks, will likely start and play a majority of snaps Phillips normally would in the first half.

The absence of Phillips could hurt considering the Miami native is leading the country by averaging 2.2 tackles for loss so far this season.

“Carroll has played outstanding football,” Smith said. “Take away that penalty — which was a penalty (and) the officials missed one, but they definitely got that one right — and he’s played outstanding football throughout. We’ll miss him in the first half.”



2. Speaking of missed calls, Smith said he was in contact with the Big Ten office this weekend about Illinois getting two unsportsmanslike-conduct penalties — one on wide receiver Justin Hardee and the other on center Joe Spencer — after running back Kendrick Foster rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to give Illinois a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“They missed a call,” Smith said. “It’s as simple as that. You should get penalized for one celebration. We, as a team, can’t celebrate like that in the first place, so that’s on us. We should have been penalized one time. I knew that then. You can’t do much more, and that’s been confirmed. Again, a missed call.”

Illinois also received an unsportsmanlike penalty after quarterback Chayce Crouch flipped the ball in the air following his 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put Illinois ahead 23-21.

“Unless an official just misses something, then I have a problem with it,” Smith said. “The two guys with the celebration, that was a mistake. When it was a judgment call, we can’t put ourselves in that position. What we’re going to do from now is hand the ball to the official to make it easier. It’s not like he was trying to show anybody up or anything like that. We put ourselves in a position to get that call, and we can’t do that.”

3. Wide receiver Desmond Cain hasn’t played the last three games because of a knee injury, Smith said.

The leading returning pass catcher from last season with 53, Cain only has three catches for 44 yards this season.

“He’s getting closer,” Smith said. “He is healthy now.”

Malik Turner has filled the bill of the No. 1 wideout for the Illini. His 409 yards make up 41 percent of the entire team’s receiving yards (997), and his 29 catches comprise almost one-third of the 90 total receptions Illinois has snagged this season. Hardee (10 receptions, 101 yards) and Zach Grant (eight receptions, 84 yards) are the next leading receivers.

“I think Zach Grant is playing really hard for us,” McGee said. “He’s competitive. He’s in the right spot at the right time. Justin competes as hard as he can, but I think Malik is an impact player. We’re trying to find more ways to get him the ball.”



4. Smith isn’t shying away from the notion that the Illinois defensive line is the strength of this year’s team. At least not yet.

“When I say it’s a strength of our team, it is, but we need better play from them,” he said. “(Against Purdue) was our worst game that we played.”

True freshman defensive tackle Kenyon Jackson started in place of Rob Bain against Purdue. The unit will have a different starting feel to it at Rutgers with Phillips having to sit out the first half.

“Our interior play hasn’t been as good as we need it to be,” Smith said. “The last series (of regulation against Purdue), we had to get them stopped, and we did. There was that sense of urgency that we didn’t have for the entire game, for whatever reason.”

Conversely, McGee said the Illinois offensive line needs “to play a lot better” after the loss to Purdue.

“We watched a lot of film with them (on Sunday),” McGee said. “It’s ‘Tell the truth Sundays.’ You’ve got to watch what happened and talk about what happened.”

Spencer said the offensive line had some missed opportunities against Purdue despite Illinois rushing for 315 yards.

“We’ve got to perfect it and play as five guys across. That’s the key to the offensive line. It can’t be one guy or one individual.”