Lovie: 'Are you freakin' kidding me?'

Even-keeled and calm is how Lovie Smith has approached essentially each and every question directed towards him in his first seven months at Illinois.

That wasn’t the case on Monday afternoon.

While Smith never raised his voice when asked during his weekly press conference at Memorial Staidum if he had any sense that he had been too easy or too relaxed with the Illini in light of the numerous penalties Illinois has accumulated at this point in the season, Smith was clearly agitated.

“Ask me that question again,” Smith said. “Are you freakin’ kidding me? Ask me one more time. Do you think have I been too lax with our football team or that I’m freakin’ going out there every day and just letting them do whatever they want to do? Absolutely not. I’m not going to give that question an answer. Lax with our football team? Are you freakin’ lax with your job? I’m not either. Thank you.”

Illinois has committed 46 penalties for 375 yards this season, tied for 114th in the country.

Smith also seemed testy when asked if he needed to be more involved with the Illini defense, a unit that has yielded an average of 389.2 yards, good for 58th in the country. The run defense has struggled in particular, allowing four running backs to top more than 100 yards through the first five games of the season and giving up an average of 181.6 yards, which sits 85th in the country.

“I am involved in the defense, all right,” Smith said. “As far as what I need to do, I’m OK with figuring that out by myself, but I am involved in all phases of our team. So the things we don’t like, it’s on me, and we’ll continue to work to fix it.”