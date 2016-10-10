Smith: Lunt is starter heading to Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN — As of Monday afternoon, Lovie Smith said Wes Lunt was the Illinois starting quarterback and Chayce Crouch was the backup quarterback.

For now.

The Illinois coach didn’t divulge whether Lunt or Crouch would start this Saturday at Rutgers when the Illini (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (2-4, 0-3) meet at 11 a.m.

Lunt suffered a back injury midway through the second quarter during the Illini’s 34-31 overtime loss this past Saturday against Purdue and did not return to play versus the Boilermakers.

“Wes is our starter,” Smith said. “Chayce is our backup right now. We feel really good about both of them. Wes was playing good football before he got hurt.”

Smith didn’t disclose the severity of Lunt’s injury nor specify what type of injury happened to Lunt’s back on the play that sent Lunt to the sidelines for the remainder of the Illini’s Big Ten home opener.

Smith said he thought Crouch gave Illinois “a boost” against Purdue both with his running (137 yards on 17 carries, two TDs) and his throwing (10 of 14 for 142 yards).

Not to mention his preparation.

“You have to love everything he’s done,” Smith said. “After the bye week, we felt so good about him that we wanted to do something to get him on the field, so we brought that package in. He’s been that way throughout. You see how he plays. With a guy like Chayce (you have to say), ‘Chayce, it’s OK to slide.’ We need that. That brought energy to our team.”

If Crouch gets elevated to the starting quarterback role before Saturday at Rutgers, it would mark the first career start at Illinois for the 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt sophomore who has served as Lunt’s backup the last two seasons.

“He’s filled his role the way he should,” Smith said. “As a general rule, if you deserve to play, eventually you’re going to get an opportunity. You need to be ready, and he was ready for his opportunity.”

Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said Monday he liked the competitive aspect that Crouch brought with him to the field.

“He didn’t have any issues health-wise,” McGee said. “He’s one of those guys that bang into people and kind of keeps on ticking. He’s willing to give his body for the team, even when he doesn’t necessarily need to give his body for the team, which is something we need to talk about.

“He was prepared for the game mentally and emotionally. I thought he battled for most of the game and gave us a chance until the fumble at the end.”

Smith said Monday that Lunt’s injury is still in the evaluation process, but Lunt was receiving treatment.

“We’ll be able to give you a little more information later on (in the week), but as I said after the game, when a player doesn’t finish a game, there’s concern until we go back on the practice field,” Smith said.

Illinois didn’t practice Monday, the team’s regularly scheduled off day before conducting practice this afternoon, and Smith didn’t put a percentage Monday on how Lunt was feeling.

“It’s Coach Smith before my name, not Dr. Smith, so I’m going to leave that alone,” Smith said. “Just hope he gets back as soon as possible. I know he’s getting better, but we’ll see.”

McGee said, during practice, the starting quarterback receives the majority of the reps with the offense, like any other starter at any other position would, and then the backup takes a few.

“We do a two-minute drill late in the week where the second quarterback gets a lot of reps,” McGee said. “That’s how it always works.”

McGee said Lunt was at team and positional meetings Sunday.

“He still has a little bit of pain,” McGee said. “He’s in good spirits.”

Whether Illinois is feeling better about its season after its second Big Ten road game Saturday might revolve largely around how Crouch or Lunt plays.

“The offense always should be built around the quarterback,” McGee said. “You have a different style of quarterback now, so there are some things that are going to change.”