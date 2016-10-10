Will Crouch start for Illini?

Follow along right here.

The speculation started shortly after Illinois finished off its 34-31 overtime loss to Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Who will Lovie Smith start at quarterback this Saturday when the Illini play at Rutgers in a game featuring two of the Big Ten's worst teams this season?

We might find out the answer today, with Smith set to address the media this afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Chayce Crouch filled in admirably for an injured Wes Lunt against the Boilermakers, completing 10 of 14 passes for 142 yards while rushing for 137 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.

Lunt suffered a back injury midway through the second quarter against Purdue after a roughing the passer penalty and did not return. It's the third injury of Lunt's career with the Illini after he had a sprained MCL and a fractured fibula in 2014 that cost him four games before he ultimately returned to start, only to eventually lose the quarterback job to Reilly O'Toole.

Speaking of O'Toole, Crouch reminded some of the former Illini quarterback's play with his tough running and accurate passing against Purdue.