Big Ten football glance: Can Illini get out of basement?

THE STANDINGS

East Division

Team Conf. All

Michigan 3-0 6-0

Ohio State 2-0 5-0

Penn State 2-1 4-2

Maryland 1-1 4-1

Indiana 1-1 3-2

Michigan State 0-2 2-3

Rutgers 0-3 2-4

West Division

Team Conf. All

Nebraska 2-0 5-0

Iowa 2-1 4-2

Wisconsin 1-1 4-1

Purdue 1-1 3-2

Northwestern 1-1 2-3

Minnesota 0-2 3-2

Illinois 0-2 1-4

THE SCHEDULE

Want to know what games are worthwhile Saturday? Here’s the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels, who is reeling from a 3-3 showing last week to drop to 40-15 on the season. His punishment? A trip to Piscataway this weekend.



Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPNU (Thumbs down; watch Javy Baez highlights)

TV talent: Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht and Rocky Boiman

Not falling off the DJ Durkin bandwagon yet. Winning in Happy Valley is never easy, and the first-year Maryland coach found that out last Saturday. His Terrapins return home to face a beaten-down Minnesota team that won’t have quarterback Mitch Leidner at its services while the veteran Golden Gopher sits out with a concussion. The Terrapins have scored at least 50 points in their first two games at Capital One Field, and while the trend won’t continue this week, Durkin gets Maryland to within one game of bowl eligibility at the halfway mark. Impressive.

Daniels’ pick: Maryland, 30-23



Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (Thumbs down; hope Anthony Rizzo finds his hitting stroke)

TV talent: Anish Shroff, Tom Ramsey and Kevin Weidl

If the Hawkeyes stayed on script, Kirk Ferentz and his team would leave Ross-Ade Stadium with a loss. The up-and-down nature of Iowa’s season, which could still end up getting the Hawkeyes back to Lucas Oil Stadium, will most certainly take a nosedive if it loses to the Boilermakers. But Iowa has won eight consecutive road games, tying the school record set from 1920-1923. Darrell Hazell’s bunch is brimming with confidence after its overtime win at Illinois. Memo to Purdue fans, though: Iowa is not Illinois.

Daniels’ pick: Iowa, 27-14



Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNews (Thumbs down; buy Joe Maddon-like glasses)

TV talent: Mike Couzens and Dan Hawkins

Yes, Rutgers has lots its last two games by a combined score of 136-0. And its offense looked, well, downright pitiful. But Illinois would likely have struggled significantly in back-to-back games against Michigan and Ohio State, too. Both programs are dealing with confidence issues, along with uncertainty at some key skill spots. Namely quarterback. Will Illinois go with Wes Lunt or Chayce Crouch? Does Rutgers turn to Chris Laviano or Zach Allen, who went a combined 2 of 18 for 5 passing yards against Michigan? Something has to give.

Daniels’ pick: Rutgers, 32-29



No. 10 Nebraska at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ABC (Thumbs up)

TV talent: Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham and Dr. Jerry Punch

Nebraska has already matched last year’s regular-season win total. But that won’t satisfy the Cornhusker fans, who are itching to get back into the national title picture. That may be a longshot, yet given the top-10 ranking Nebraska currently has despite playing imperfect football, stranger things have unfolded in college football. Winnable games against the Hoosiers and Purdue await Mike Riley’s team — playing Indiana for the first time since 1978 — before gauntlet games against Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Daniels’ pick: Nebraska, 42-31



Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN (Thumbs down; send good vibes Jon Lester's way)

TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington

It’s homecoming in East Lansing this weekend. Too bad Sparty doesn’t have much to celebrate so far this season. Losing to Wisconsin can be somewhat tolerated by Michigan State fans. But losing at Indiana and then following it up with a clunker at home against BYU won’t sit too well with the locals, who are accustomed to national prominence under Mark Dantonio’s watch. It seems Tyler O’Connor may have lost his starting quarterback job. After only registering 206 yards of offense against the Cougars — Michigan State’s fewest since 2011 — a change seems necessary.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan State, 28-10



No. 2 Ohio State at No. 8 Wisconsin, 7 p.m., ABC (Thumbs up)

TV talent: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Samantha Ponder

Can’t imagine a more electric atmosphere in the Big Ten than what will await both teams at the end of the third quarter when ‘Jump Around’ blares throughout Camp Randall. Then again, Ohio State may have something to do with what the environment is like by that juncture in the night. The Buckeyes, along with Michigan, are the Big Ten’s best hope to reach the national semifinals this season. Wisconsin’s defense is stingy — the Badgers have only allowed 12.2 points per game to rank fourth in the country — and Bucky has thrived at home when two top-10 teams converge in Madison, having won six straight games. But Urban Meyer’s team is playing at an incredibly high level right now. Ohio State’s talent wins over Wisconsin’s grit.

Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 34-20

AWARD WATCH: HOW MATT DANIELS SEES IT

Big Ten MVP

Player, School Prev.

Jabrill Peppers, Michigan 2

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State 1

Curtis Samuel, Ohio State 3

Wilton Speight, Michigan 4

T. Armstrong Jr., Neb. 5

Illini MVP

Name, Pos. Prev.

Malik Turner, WR 4

Chayce Crouch, QB —

Hardy Nickerson, LB 2

Reggie Corbin, RB 5

Wes Lunt, QB 3

Coach of the Year

Coach, School Prev.

Urban Meyer, Ohio State 1

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 2

Mike Riley, Nebraska 3

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 5

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa —

Bowl Outlook

Bowl Team

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Michigan

Citrus Nebraska

Outback Wisconsin

TaxSlayer Penn State

Holiday Iowa

Music City Michigan State

Foster Farms Minnesota

Pinstripe Maryland

Heart of Dallas Indiana