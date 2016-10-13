Bob Asmussen's Huddle Up (Week 7, 2016)

Each week, college football writer — and AP Top 25 and Heisman Trophy voter — Bob Asmussen breaks down the sport he loves:

Team of the Week

Texas A&M

Perhaps we should start paying attention to the guys from College Station. Remember before the season when coach Kevin Sumlin was considered to be on the hot seat? It got so bad that fans at Purdue, his alma mater, started talking about hiring him after he got dumped by the Aggies. Not going to happen. Sumlin is back on everyone’s Christmas card list thanks to the 6-0 start, including last week’s important win against Tennessee. It took two overtimes. Both teams hit field goals in the first extra session. In the second, quarterback Trevor Knight scored from the 1 before Armani Watts intercepted a pass to secure the victory. Oklahoma transfer Knight had a big game, running for three touchdowns and throwing for two more. Texas A&M improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1994 and flew all the way up to No. 6 in H.U.’s Top 25. The Aggies take the week off before a huge game Oct. 22 at Alabama. With wins against UCLA, Auburn, Arkansas and Tennessee, Texas A&M controls its playoff destiny.



Team of the Weak

Houston

The Cougars used to control their playoff destiny. Then, they lost at Navy 46-40. The game was tied 20-20 at halftime, but the Midshipmen took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 21-7. Houston coach Tom Herman tried to put a happy face on the loss, saying the Cougars still have “everything in front of us.” Except for the shot at a national title. Because they are members of the American, the Cougars needed to be perfect this season to be included among the big four. An earlier win against Oklahoma helped. And Houston still plays Louisville. Need to give Navy some credit. It beat a top-10 team for the first time in more than 30 years. Houston helped with three turnovers and a bad punt snap that led to a safety.



Fantastic four

If the playoffs started today, these teams would be in:

1. Alabama (PREVIOUS: 1)

After Saturday’s win at Arkansas, the Crimson Tide’s victory streak is at 18. And counting. Led by freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts, Alabama gained more than 500 yards against the host Razorbacks. Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick scored on a 100-yard interception return, one of his three picks in the game. Alabama has now scored nine touchdowns on either defense or special teams. It survived despite giving up 400 passing yards to Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen. Overall, Alabama forced five Arkansas turnovers. The Fighting Sabans don’t get a schedule break. They travel to Tennessee on Saturday for a game against the Vols. Tennessee’s lone loss came against undefeated Texas A&M.



2. Ohio State (2)

Did we find out the Buckeyes are vulnerable when they didn’t run over Indiana? Or is it a sign that the Hoosiers are better than we thought? H.U. is leaning toward the latter. The Buckeyes were held to 38 points, their lowest total of the season. And the 21-point margin of victory tied for the lowest of the year. J.T. Barrett struggled with his passing but ran for 137 yards and a TD against the Hoosiers. Indiana coach Kevin Wilson was impressed, calling Barrett the best quarterback in college football. Barrett and the Buckeyes will need to play better Saturday when they travel to Wisconsin. A night game in Madison will test the poise of Ohio State. Don’t forget, there are a bunch of new starters on Urban Meyer’s team.



3. Michigan (3)

Is Jim Harbaugh mean or was Rutgers just that bad? Probably a little of both. The Wolverines led 43-0 at halftime on their way to a 78-0 victory. Michigan’s defense overwhelmed the Scarlet Knights, holding them to two first downs. Jabrill Peppers, who is making a run at Big Ten MVP, scored two touchdowns. Michigan’s margin of victory was its biggest in more than 70 years. The Wolverines get to rest up this week, watch college games on TV and wait for next week’s visit from Illinois.

4. Clemson (4)

Tough week in Boston. The Red Sox got bounced from the playoffs, and the Tigers wiped out Boston College by 46. The big four remained unchanged, though Washington is making a push to be included. Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes. Clemson won its 12th ACC game in a row while extending BC’s conference losing streak to 11. The Tigers go for a baker’s dozen with a home game Saturday against North Carolina State.



Flunking four

The worst of the worst:

128. Iowa State (128)

The Cyclones continue to scare the best of the Big 12. But they can’t put it over the top. A week after blowing a late lead against Baylor, Iowa State dropped a 38-31 decision at Oklahoma State. Again, the Cyclones led at halftime. And again, they struggled in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 17-0 in the final 15 minutes. Iowa State is getting better under first-year coach Matt Campbell. It will try to escape from the F.F. with a win Saturday at Texas. If it happens, it might be the last rodeo for Longhorns coach Charlie Strong.



127. Miami (Ohio) (125)

The RedHawks are halfway to a winless season after a 35-13 loss at Akron. A few years ago, Miami interviewed former Illini assistant Curt Mallory for the head coaching job. Instead, it hired somebody else. In hindsight, the RedHawks should have hired Mallory to see if he could have the same kind of success as his dad, Bill. The RedHawks have a chance for their first win this week against almost-as-feeble Kent State. Good luck with that. These days, the Cradle of Coaches makes me want to cry like a baby.



126. Florida Atlantic (126)

The nonconference part of the season was brutal for the Owls, who were blown out by Miami and Kansas State. But in Conference USA play, Florida Atlantic has teased its fans (both of them) with close losses to Florida International and Charlotte. Saturday’s game at 1-4 Marshall gives the Owls a chance for a second win.



125. Rice (127)

The winless Puddings took last Saturday off. Hopefully to go find some more players. The school is in Houston, a football hotbed. There must be some kids on campus capable of playing the sport at a high level. Right? Four of Rice’s losses have been by double figures. The team looks for its first win this season against Texas-San Antonio.



Conference call

Ranking the leagues top to bottom:

CONFERENCE PREV.

1. SEC 3

2. ACC 1

3. Big 12 4

4. Big Ten 2

5. American 6

6. Mountain West 7

7. Pac-12 5

8. MAC 8

9. Sun Belt 9

10. Conference USA 10



Heisman ballot

1. Lamar Jackson, Louisville — The favorite at the midway point in the season didn’t play last week. No. 2 in the nation in total offense, Jackson figures to pile up the numbers against Duke tonight. He has 28 touchdowns so far, 14 running and 14 throwing. Plus, his team is in contention for the playoffs.



2. Jake Browning, Washington — He moves onto the list after throwing six touchdown passes and running for two scores in a blowout win against Oregon. The Huskies take the weekend off before hosting Oregon State on Oct. 22.



3. Deshaun Watson, Clemson — If the Tigers are going to make another run at the national-title game, it will be largely on the legs and arms of their superstar. His seven interceptions are a concern, but he has 18 touchdown passes. And is being asked to do more with less skill around him.



Random thoughts

Push ’em back ... way back

The folks in charge of the Joe Moore Award released a midseason honor list. And it is loaded with Big Ten teams. The award, named for the longtime college assistant, goes to the best offensive line in the country. The 17 announced for their work in the first half of the season include Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Western Michigan, which won at Illinois on Sept. 17, also made the cut. The 17 teams listed have a combined 79-16 record.



Lending a hand

And some cash. Wisely, College Football Playoff leaders will continue their program to help the parents of players travel to the semifinals and final. Each student-athlete is eligible for $2,500 to pay for expenses. It is a nice reward for the players. The games wouldn’t be played without them. College athletics bring in tons of money for their schools. Making sure the family members can get to the games is the least they can do. Put H.U. in charge and he would take it another step, giving graduating players a hefty bonus after they complete their careers. Maybe $10,000 per student to start.



Rest in peace

Sadly, LSU lost its mascot Mike VI this week after the tiger battled cancer. Other than Colorado’s Ralphie, there isn’t a better mascot in college sports. LSU is searching for a replacement. Mike’s memory lives on at the campus.