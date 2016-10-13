Tate: Dee's departure latest in list of letdowns

What’s going on?

That’s been the most-asked question on the University of Illinois campus since 2009 when President B. Joseph White and Chancellor Richard Herman, faced with a 98-55 negative vote by the Faculty Senate, took turns stepping down after forced resignations by most members of the UI Board of Trustees.

Duck for cover.

It’s been an eight-year period marked by turmoil, scandal and uncertainty, with the latest question mark surrounding this week’s resignation by favorite son Dee Brown from the basketball program.

He wasn’t the most important cog in the machine, but he was surely the most popular Illini athlete-personality since the days of the late Dike Eddleman.

With so many basketball disappointments of late, Illini fans still cling to the 29-game win streak and the NCAA final run by Dee, Deron & Co. in 2005.

Brown’s exodus from his $200,000 job was as unexpected and mysterious as the 2010 departure of another Illini athletic great, Shawn Wax, from his position as senior associate AD under Ron Guenther (Wax is now a vice president for development at the University of Iowa).

Brown recently recovered from hip replacement surgery, which forced his retirement as a player overseas.



Speculation ensues about Dee

While rumors swirl around Brown’s decision — was he forced out? — three facts have become clear:

(1) Coach John Groce was pleased with Brown’s work in basketball since April when he moved from a PR and fundraising position established by former athletic director Mike Thomas, who hired him in July 2015.

(2) This is a personal matter with no NCAA or legal aspects to it.

(3) Nothing that happened on the Sept. 10 weekend of the North Carolina football game and the official visit of Indianapolis forward Kris Wilkes were in any way associated.

Brown had played a major part of on-campus recruiting although, by NCAA rules, he could not recruit off campus. He associated with UI players but could not coach them.



Turmoil, turmoil and more turmoil

We are left to wonder: When will these rat-tat-tat hits to the university’s reputation end?

For too long, it has been a campus consumed by the Steven Salaita case, not to mention the episode of fudged student data by the College of Law. UI President Michael Hogan and his chief of staff, Lisa Troyer, were obliged to depart in 2012.

Three years later, Chancellor Phyllis Wise and Provost Ilesanmi Adesida resigned amid ongoing controversy.

The DIA has more than kept pace.

Thomas, who was Hogan’s choice as AD, shook up the department’s hierarchy, releasing director of development Steve Greene and others ... while bringing in sidekick Mike Waddell, who was let go as soon as new AD Josh Whitman came aboard.

Thomas’ choice of Tim Beckman ran aground.

It got off to a bad start when Beckman failed to retain defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, who had ample returnees from a 2011 unit that held opponents under 125 yards rushing and under 300 yards in total offense for the only time since the days of Simeon Rice and Butkus Award winners Dana Howard and Kevin Hardy in 1994.

Shoddy defense has carried into the Lovie Smith regime.

A series of internal incidents — from football lineman Simon Cvijanovic’s complaints of unfair treatment to a women’s basketball lawsuit claiming racial discrimination — led to more firings (Mike Divilbiss, women’s assistant coach).

And along the way, two stars of the 1989 Flyin’ Illini, Stephen Bardo and Ken Battle, have drawn frowns for public criticisms.



Positives hard to find

As it stands, members of this 1-4 football team have had three head coaches in little more than a year.

Going back to 2011 and Paul Petrino, the Illini have had six offensive coordinators if you count co-coordinators Chris Beatty and Bill Gonzales in 2012.

In that period, the offensive line has had five coaches (OK, one left almost before he arrived) including Luke Butkus in 2012 and 2016.

On the men’s basketball side, a combination of injuries and multiple accounts of external mischief cast Groce’s basketball operation into slow motion last season, leading to the dismissal of veteran Kendrick Nunn.

It’s been a soap opera as Whitman, just seven months into the job, tries to get a firm grasp on it.

The fan base, which came together for the night date against North Carolina, remains in disarray after four consecutive losses under Smith.

If you have some good news, pass it along.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.