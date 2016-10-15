Crouch starting at QB

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Chayce Crouch will start at quarterback today for Illinois, The News-Gazette has learned.

Wes Lunt will not play in the game after injuring his back against Purdue.

He will be on the sidelines, helping Crouch and backup quarterback Jeff George Jr.

Lunt didn't practice during the week. Illinois has said his injury is not considered a long-term issue.

