How they line up: Illinois at Rutgers
How they line up: Illinois at Rutgers

Sat, 10/15/2016 - 12:39am | Matt Daniels

Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Rutgers:

Illini (1-4)
Offense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
12    Quarterback    Wes Lunt    6-5    225    Sr.
2    Running back    Reggie Corbin    5-10    185    Fr.
39    Fullback    Nate Echard    6-2    235    Jr.
19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.
11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.
87    Tight end    Tyler White    6-5    255    Sr.
57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.
72    Left guard    Gabe Megginson    6-5    300    Jr.
71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.
53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.
67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.
Player to watch: Malik Turner. No matter who starts at quarterback for the Illini or finishes the game at that position, Wes Lunt and Chayce Crouch have both proven they can move the ball. The common ingredient in doing so this season is through Turner, clearly the Illini’s top wideout entering the midway point of the season. Anything thrown in close vicinity to Turner, and the Springfield native is likely bound to make the catch.

Defense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.
11    Tackle    Chunky Clements    6-3    295    Sr.
95    Tackle    Kenyon Jackson    6-0    290    Fr.
14    End    Gimel President    6-4    275    Sr.
2    Weakside linebacker    Julian Jones    6-2    215    So.
10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.
33    Strongside linebacker    Tre Watson    6-2    235    So.
1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.
3    Free safety    Taylor Barton    6-1    215    Sr.
21    Strong safety    Pat Nelson    6-0    210    Fr.
24    Cornerback    Darius Mosely    5-11    190    Sr.
Player to watch: Hardy Nickerson. The fifth-year transfer from California snagged his first two interceptions wearing an Illinois uniform last Saturday against Purdue. His second set up the potential game-winning field goal Chase McLaughlin missed. If the Illini kicker drills the 41-yard attempt against the Boilermakers, Nickerson is praised for his game-changing play.
Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-4 at Illinois, 1-4 overall in first season).

Scarlet Knights (2-4)
Offense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
5    Quarterback    Chris Laviano    6-2    221    Jr.
7    Running back    Robert Martin    5-11    210    Jr.
88    Wide receiver    Andre Patton    6-3    210    Sr.
3    Wide receiver    Jawuan Harris    5-9    192    Fr.
84    Wide receiver    John Tsimis    5-11    194    Sr.
42    Tight end    Nick Arcidiacono    6-4    244    Sr.
65    Left tackle    Tariq Cole    6-6    313    So.
60    Left guard    Dorian Miller    6-2    294    Jr.
69    Center    Derrick Nelson    6-3    295    Sr.
70    Right guard    Chris Muller    6-6    312    Sr.
77    Right tackle    J.J. Denman    6-5    315    Sr.
Player to watch: Robert Martin. Yes, Rutgers’ offense has been anemic the past two weeks. Take into account, though, the opponents. Ohio State and Michigan will make other Big Ten offenses look bad. Much like the Illini defense has looked when it comes to containing the run. Martin is capable of breaking out some long runs, and given the Illini’s tendency for such plays to happen, seeing Martin eclipse the century mark is entirely possible.

Defense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
59    End    Darnell Davis    6-2    250    Jr.
51    Tackle    Sebastian Joseph    6-4    295    Jr.
91    Tackle    Darius Hamilton    6-3    286    Sr.
53    End    Julian Pinnix-Odrick    6-5    274    Sr.
15    Weakside linebacker    Trevor Morris    6-1    226    So.
26    Middle linebacker    Deonte Roberts    6-1    238    So.
44    Strongside linebacker    Tyreek Maddox-Williams    6-0    214    Fr.
11    Cornerback    Isaiah Wharton    6-1    202    So.
31    Strong safety    Anthony Cioffi    6-0    203    Sr.
2    Free safety    Kiy Hester    6-0    203    So.
10    Cornerback    Blessuan Austin    6-1    198    So.
Player to watch: Darius Hamilton. The fifth-year senior has played in 45 games at Rutgers. So experience isn’t a concern for the defensive tackles. He’s also capable of making plays, which his 251/2 career tackles for loss and 101/2 sacks illustrate. Given how poorly the Illinois offensive line has played at various junctures this season, Hamilton might find himself in the backfield more than once today.
Head coach: Chris Ash (2-4 at Rutgers; 2-4 overall in first season).

Prediction: Rutgers 32, Illinois 29
Who knows what to expect out of Illinois. The same statement is true of Rutgers. Play like the Illini did at Nebraska for all four quarters, and Smith is onto something. Play like the Scarlet Knights did for most of their Big Ten opener against Iowa, and Ash is onto something, too. Until then, the rebuilding projects will continue at both programs. Give the upper hand to the home team. (N-G prediction record: 3-2)

