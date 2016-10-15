How they line up: Illinois at Rutgers

Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Rutgers:



Illini (1-4)

Offense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

12 Quarterback Wes Lunt 6-5 225 Sr.

2 Running back Reggie Corbin 5-10 185 Fr.

39 Fullback Nate Echard 6-2 235 Jr.

19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.

11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.

87 Tight end Tyler White 6-5 255 Sr.

57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.

72 Left guard Gabe Megginson 6-5 300 Jr.

71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.

53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.

67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.

Player to watch: Malik Turner. No matter who starts at quarterback for the Illini or finishes the game at that position, Wes Lunt and Chayce Crouch have both proven they can move the ball. The common ingredient in doing so this season is through Turner, clearly the Illini’s top wideout entering the midway point of the season. Anything thrown in close vicinity to Turner, and the Springfield native is likely bound to make the catch.



Defense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.

11 Tackle Chunky Clements 6-3 295 Sr.

95 Tackle Kenyon Jackson 6-0 290 Fr.

14 End Gimel President 6-4 275 Sr.

2 Weakside linebacker Julian Jones 6-2 215 So.

10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.

33 Strongside linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 So.

1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.

3 Free safety Taylor Barton 6-1 215 Sr.

21 Strong safety Pat Nelson 6-0 210 Fr.

24 Cornerback Darius Mosely 5-11 190 Sr.

Player to watch: Hardy Nickerson. The fifth-year transfer from California snagged his first two interceptions wearing an Illinois uniform last Saturday against Purdue. His second set up the potential game-winning field goal Chase McLaughlin missed. If the Illini kicker drills the 41-yard attempt against the Boilermakers, Nickerson is praised for his game-changing play.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (1-4 at Illinois, 1-4 overall in first season).



Scarlet Knights (2-4)

Offense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

5 Quarterback Chris Laviano 6-2 221 Jr.

7 Running back Robert Martin 5-11 210 Jr.

88 Wide receiver Andre Patton 6-3 210 Sr.

3 Wide receiver Jawuan Harris 5-9 192 Fr.

84 Wide receiver John Tsimis 5-11 194 Sr.

42 Tight end Nick Arcidiacono 6-4 244 Sr.

65 Left tackle Tariq Cole 6-6 313 So.

60 Left guard Dorian Miller 6-2 294 Jr.

69 Center Derrick Nelson 6-3 295 Sr.

70 Right guard Chris Muller 6-6 312 Sr.

77 Right tackle J.J. Denman 6-5 315 Sr.

Player to watch: Robert Martin. Yes, Rutgers’ offense has been anemic the past two weeks. Take into account, though, the opponents. Ohio State and Michigan will make other Big Ten offenses look bad. Much like the Illini defense has looked when it comes to containing the run. Martin is capable of breaking out some long runs, and given the Illini’s tendency for such plays to happen, seeing Martin eclipse the century mark is entirely possible.



Defense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

59 End Darnell Davis 6-2 250 Jr.

51 Tackle Sebastian Joseph 6-4 295 Jr.

91 Tackle Darius Hamilton 6-3 286 Sr.

53 End Julian Pinnix-Odrick 6-5 274 Sr.

15 Weakside linebacker Trevor Morris 6-1 226 So.

26 Middle linebacker Deonte Roberts 6-1 238 So.

44 Strongside linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams 6-0 214 Fr.

11 Cornerback Isaiah Wharton 6-1 202 So.

31 Strong safety Anthony Cioffi 6-0 203 Sr.

2 Free safety Kiy Hester 6-0 203 So.

10 Cornerback Blessuan Austin 6-1 198 So.

Player to watch: Darius Hamilton. The fifth-year senior has played in 45 games at Rutgers. So experience isn’t a concern for the defensive tackles. He’s also capable of making plays, which his 251/2 career tackles for loss and 101/2 sacks illustrate. Given how poorly the Illinois offensive line has played at various junctures this season, Hamilton might find himself in the backfield more than once today.

Head coach: Chris Ash (2-4 at Rutgers; 2-4 overall in first season).



Prediction: Rutgers 32, Illinois 29

Who knows what to expect out of Illinois. The same statement is true of Rutgers. Play like the Illini did at Nebraska for all four quarters, and Smith is onto something. Play like the Scarlet Knights did for most of their Big Ten opener against Iowa, and Ash is onto something, too. Until then, the rebuilding projects will continue at both programs. Give the upper hand to the home team. (N-G prediction record: 3-2)