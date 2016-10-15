Illini grade vs. Rutgers: B

Bob Asmussen hands out grades for Illinois following its win at Rutgers:

Player of the game

Illinois’ Kendrick Foster

The Illini version of the Little Engine That Could ran for 108 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a short touchdown pass. Combined with Reggie Corbin, they kept the pressure off first-time starting quarterback Chayce Crouch.

Offense

Illinois: B

Rutgers: D+

Coordinator Garrick McGee will take 5 yards per carry every time. The run game worked despite the limited pass attempts by Crouch, who took a hard hit to his shoulder. The Scarlet Knights tried two quarterbacks and neither was the answer.

Defense

Illinois: B+

Rutgers: C+

Without the interception return by Darius Mosely, the Illini might be trying to put a happy face on a fifth straight loss. Lovie Smith made some changes in the lineup and they seemed to be the right choices.

Special teams

Illinois: D+

Rutgers: D

Unlike the Purdue game, missed field goals didn’t cost the Illini on Saturday. But the team needs to be able to count on a score when it gets close to the red zone. Both teams punted well, but the Scarlet Knights lose big points for a muffed punt.

Coaching

Illinois: C+

Rutgers: D

Lovie Smith and Garrick McGee did the what they had to at quarterback, starting Crouch in place of injured Wes Lunt. And the penalties weren’t as big of a problem as they were last week. Chris Ash and his staff need a hug. And a bunch of great players from New Jersey to accept the challenge.

Overall

Illinois: B

Rutgers: D

The Illini scored a win on the road in the Big Ten. Even at lowly Rutgers that has to count for something. Credit the team for not letting Purdue beat them twice. The Illini got over the disappointment quickly and played well enough to win comfortably. They will need to double or triple the effort to hang with Michigan.