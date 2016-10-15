LIVE! Rutgers

55 minutes until kickoff

Chayce Crouch will start for Illinois today at quarterback.

Wes Lunt will stand on the sidelines in street clothes (a gray warmup and orange hat) while Crouch will make his first ever start with the Illini.

Read more about that right here, courtesy Bob Asmussen.

Doesn't come as too much of a shock considering Lunt didn't practice earlier this week and given how well Crouch played in relief of Lunt last week after Lunt suffered his back injury midway through the second quarter. It shouldn't cause too much concern for the Illini offense considering how well Crouch played and moved the offense.

The biggest issue for the Illini comes on the defensive side of the ball, where Lovie Smith's team has had difficulty stopping the run this season.

And getting teams to not convert in third-down situations.

"They're a spread team and they're going to be doing some of the same things they've been doing all season," UI linebacker Hardy Nickerson said of the Scarlet Knights. "We have to stop the run early and get off the field on third downs."

80 minutes until kickoff

The question still remains about who Illinois will start at quarterback. Will get a better idea once the Illini come out for warmups. Maybe.

The starter at running back for Illinois isn't in doubt, though. Reggie Corbin made his first start two weeks ago at Nebraska and he's poised to start again for the third straight game.

"I haven't really thought too much of it," Corbin said of his new role. "I still look at myself as one of the three backs. I go out there every day and try to work hard."

Corbin is the second-leading rusher on the season for Illinois with 235 yards, but that has only come on 27 carries for a stellar 8.7 yards per carry.

And the redshirt freshman from suburban Maryland is coming off his best game at Illinois, rushing for 92 yards on 11 carries against Purdue.

Like any good running back, though, Corbin is quick to credit the large men in front of him that are trying to clear running lanes for the elusive 5-foot-10, 185-pound Illini.

"I believe in our offensive line," Corbin said. "That's the key thing. They're the frontrunners of our offense. I know we get the credit, but the offensive line is really taking care of everything."

Lovie Smith has voiced his displeasure this season with several position groups (quarterback, offensive line and defensive line come to mind), but going into today's game, he has liked what he has seen from Corbin, Kendrick Foster and yes, even Ke'Shawn Vaughn, despite Vaughn getting demoted to third-string running back after starting out the season as the starter.

"One guy normally doesn't stop Kendrick," Smith said. "He gets yards after contact. It's pretty evident. Reggie can just make you miss in the open field. They're two totally different running backs."

They are, but Illinois will need contributions from both, and even Vaughn, too, if the Illinois offense wants to thrive today.

"They're not going to want to me hear say this, but the size of Reggie and Kendrick, they both need to play, and they're both playing really good football right now," UI offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said. "They're practicing really well and they're competing hard. They're going to continue to share most of the reps, and then we're going to use Ke'Shawn in different roles because he is another explosive kid, and get him on the field also."

Two hours until kickoff

Good morning college football fans.

Matt Daniels here from the press box inside High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., awaiting the start of Illinois and Rutgers in what is a must-win game for both programs.

A cool, sunny morning thus far. Kickoff temperatures should be in the mid-50s and it looks like the sun will be out all game.

First time in New Jersey, period, for myself, so first time visiting High Point Solutions Stadium. Illinois last played here in 2006, the Illini's only trip here, and lost 30-0 back when Rutgers was in the Big East.

Don't ask Illinois radio analyst Martin O'Donnell, an offensive lineman on that team, to go too in-depth about that game.

If Illinois loses by the same score today, then the second half of the season for Illinois becomes a look into what might transpire in 2017. Then again, the future will be on display today at several key positions, perhaps even quarterback.

Lovie Smith said Friday afternoon before the team headed to Willard Airport for its flight to Newark (where The News-Gazette traveling party of myself flew into via Indianapolis) that it'll be a "game-time decision," whether Wes Lunt or Chayce Crouch starts today.

If Lunt is healthy enough to go, even though he didn't practice Tuesday and Wednesday, then he'll likely start. Smith said this week that Lunt was playing well before he suffered his back injury against Purdue.

If Lunt isn't healthy, then you'll get to see what Crouch can do for all four quarters, with Jeff George Jr. his backup. Even if Lunt does play, I bet you'll see some of Crouch used in certain situations, maybe even more than what he played at Nebraska.

"Very confident in what we can do with Chayce running the offense," Smith said. "We were able to see it in living color (against Purdue). I really like what he was able to do. If Wes can't go, the backup plan is pretty good."

Crouch displayed good poise, good running and yes, even good touch on his passes after he replaced Lunt midway through the second quarter against the Boilermakers.

That's evident with his 137 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns to go along with 10 of 14 for 142 passing yards. Sure, he'd like to have the fumble back he coughed up during the Illini's only offensive possession of overtime, but for his first significant action of the season, it was a good one.

"We haven't had him in a lot of situations where we've seen him throw the ball," Smith said. "Once he got the chance to really be more of a passer, he threw a lot of great passes. It was good to see that he was that good of a passer."

Be back with more in a little bit. Going to hop on the radio with Steve Kelly around 9:30 a.m. (Central time. I try to stay on Central time while on the East Coast) for some pregame discussion.