Notes: Crouch leads Illinois to win in first start

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The first sign that Wes Lunt wouldn’t start against Rutgers happened about 90 minutes before Saturday’s kickoff.

With Chayce Crouch receiving a few snaps from Illinois center Joe Spencer and making throws, Lunt stood nearby, wearing an orange hat and dressed in a full gray warmup, clothing typically reserved for Illini who don’t play.

The back injury Lunt suffered last Saturday at Purdue meant he missed the fifth game of his Illinois career because of injury, his third since transferring from Oklahoma State.

The fifth-year senior from Rochester sat out four games in 2014 because of a sprained knee and fractured fibula, two separate injuries that kept him sidelined.

Those ailments came after he missed eight games during the 2012 season with a dislocated kneecap and a concussion at Oklahoma State, which came after injuries derailed some of an otherwise superb high school career.

“We didn’t dress him out (at practice), so he wasn’t ready to go yet, but he’s making progress,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We worked that way through the week. Wes didn’t practice any. We decided to just hold him (out) completely.”

***

Crouch said Smith informed him he would start during a meeting late in the week, but it was expected since Crouch received the majority of the practice reps with the starters.

The first people Crouch told? His parents, Troy and Traci.

“I saw my mom over there (Saturday), and I’m sure they were really excited to get the win,” Crouch said.

So was Crouch, who received ample support from Lunt leading up to Saturday’s game.

“He was my roommate at the hotel, and it’s the same friendship we’ve always had,” Crouch said. “He would go over the series with me at practice before we would run them, and really just tried to help me out.”

With Lunt’s consecutive starts streak over at 17 games, Crouch became the first Illini quarterback besides Lunt to start since Reilly O’Toole at the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

“People have said he’s reminiscent of Reilly O’Toole, and I think that’s a great comparison,” Spencer said. “Those guys put their heart into every play. It’s great to see. He did a great job coming in for Wes.”

Crouch finished 6 of 14 passing for 92 yards and one interception, only throwing the ball three times after it looked like he might have injured his shoulder late in the first half. But Crouch, who added 25 rushing yards on 11 carries, said he was fine after the game.

“If he was hurt, we wouldn’t have had him out there playing,” Smith said. “Did he take a few shots? Was there some soreness? Yeah, quite a few of our guys had that. This was a very physical football game. Chayce picked up a little bit where he left off from last week. Just tough play from the quarterback position. We didn’t score as many points as we wanted to, but we’ll keep building on with him.”

***

Illinois started its third running back this season when Kendrick Foster was out on the High Point Solutions Stadium turf for the first Illini offensive play.

This came after Reggie Corbin started the previous two games, with Ke’Shawn Vaughn the Illini starter at running back the first three games.

The significance wasn’t lost on Foster. Saturday’s marked the first start for Foster in his four years with Illinois.

“We finally started to get a feel and be confident in our scheme and our ability to run the ball,” said Foster, who racked up a career-high 21 carries for 108 yards — his time topping 100 yards this season.

“Especially with Chayce being another threat running the ball — and he did a great job passing the ball as well — but we wanted to put our foot on the gas pedal. We’ve been hurting ourselves in the fourth quarter. We knew we were a better team than what we were presenting out on the field.”

Corbin added 90 yards on eight carries, and he’ll head into Michigan averaging 9 yards a carry.

“We just stayed true to the offensive line,” Corbin said. “They were so focused on the scheme all week to make things right, and they did. They had a heck of a game.”

Vaughn only carried the ball once for 2 yards — meaning he only has four carries for 34 yards in Big Ten play — but his 61-yard run-and-catch helped set up the first Illini touchdown.

“That was a big play,” Smith said. “We had some individual efforts that gave us a chance to win.”

***

Darius Mosely entered his fourth season at Illinois with no career interceptions.

The defensive back got his first one two weeks ago at Nebraska.

And the O’Fallon native made sure his second one is a play he’ll cherish. With Rutgers only trailing 17-7 and in Illinois territory with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno unleashed a poor throw in the direction of Mosely that defensive tackle Chunky Clements tipped at the line of scrimmage.

“I just happened to see the ball tipped in the air and just broke on the ball,” Mosely said. “I just said, ‘Catch the ball and score.’ ”

That’s what happened. Mosely caught it like the receiver he was back in high school and went untouched down the right sideline for a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown, the first one this season for the Illini.

“That was probably the play of the game,” Smith said. “When you have a four-game losing streak going, you need someone to elevate their game. He did.”

Mosely nearly scored a defensive touchdown earlier after Tre Watson forced a fumble late in the second quarter. With Illinois leading 7-0, Mosely scooped up the loose ball and returned it 15 yards before he was tripped up by Rutgers receiver Nick Arcidiacono.

“I was looking forward to scoring there,” Mosely said with a grin. “Tre punched it out. I just saw it, scooped it and tried to keep going, but wasn’t able to.”

***

Illinois forced five Rutgers turnovers on Saturday. Seven if you include the times Illinois forced the Scarlet Knights to give up the ball by stopping Rutgers on fourth down.

“Whenever you take the ball away five times and have two fourth-down stops, you should be talking about a win,” Smith said. “Defensively, our guys stepped up.”

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot forced one of the four fumbles the Illini had on the day.

“It’s just us working in practice and focusing on getting off the field,” Smoot said. “We know we haven’t been that good on (stopping opponents) on third down, so we really just focused on that this week, and we were able to execute.”

***

Saturday produced a stat line from Smoot many expected to see each game this season from the senior.

A year after collecting a team-high eight sacks, the most since Whitney Mercilus tied a program record with 16 sacks in 2011, Smoot picked up his first sack this season, one of three tackles for loss he had.

“I can’t even explain it,” Smoot said. “It’s been a long time, and I’ve been close a bunch of games. It feels great.”

***

Illinois changed up its defensive starters once again. It already was forced to with Carroll Phillips sitting out the first half after the defensive end was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter against Purdue, with Gimel President filling in for Phillips early.

True freshmen Kenyon Jackson and Stanley Green both started, with Jackson doing so for the second straight game at defensive tackle.

Green made his first start at free safety and finished with five tackles to go along with a fumble recovery. Jackson is starting ahead of Rob Bain, and Green did so ahead of Barton. Both Bain and Barton are fifth-year seniors. Bain and Barton did play Saturday, with Bain making three tackles and Barton contributing one.

“We’re trying to find the best combinations to win football games,” Smith said. “There are different reasons why you let guys play. Maybe a player hasn’t played as well as we need at the position and somebody else gets an opportunity. We’ve been in that situation a few times. Then, you get in the game and you see who is playing good at the time and you make adjustments.”

***

Penalties happened too frequently for Illinois in the first quarter.

But the final three quarters provided what Smith hopes is foreshadowing for the rest of the season.

The Illini ended up committing six infractions for 60 yards, the fewest number of penalties Illinois has had this season, with four of those resulting in 45 yards during the first quarter.

“We’re constantly coaching up penalties,” Smith said. “Sometimes, you don’t get that done. There were some bad penalties in the first half. It comes to a point where you’ve got to show more discipline. I’m not talking about all of the play hard-type penalties, but some of the post- and pre-snap ones, we have to eliminate. Looking at it glass half-full, we did a lot better job in the second half. In all areas.”