Road win a small step in longer journey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Lovie Smith walked off the turf at High Point Solutions Stadium and into the long, elevated tunnel nestled between two sections of nearly empty bleachers.

With the sun still shining from a picturesque afternoon on the Rutgers campus, the Illinois coach shook hands with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman after the Illini’s 24-7 win against the Scarlet Knights.

Even looked like Smith might have smiled a bit, too, exchanging pleasantries with the man who hired him to rebuild Illinois more than seven months ago.

Much work remains for Illinois and it’s not a finished product by any means, but the program, for at least one day, could enjoy a Big Ten win, the first in Smith’s tenure.

“We’ll take the win,” Smith said. “A road win is always hard to come by. Just to get a win, it’s been a long time. We celebrate every win. We’ve celebrated two times (this season). We want to get to a position where we’re doing that quite often.”

So tantalizingly close at times. So agonizingly frustrating at others. The latter scenarios have played out more often than not through six games for Smith’s first Illini team.

“It takes a while to build a program,” Smith said. “We’ve found things out each week. We have gotten better each week, but eventually if you continue to get better and do some things right, eliminate some of the things that are really bad that you’re doing wrong, you win football games. That’s where we are.”

Still, despite how poorly Illinois has played at times this season, Saturday’s victory is one to savor.

Not necessarily for the smooth, crisp football played by both teams — far from it — but for the fact Illinois entered Saturday with a 3-15 record in Big Ten games outside of Champaign over the last five seasons.

“This is a great feeling for all of us,” Illinois running back Kendrick Foster said. “It just gives another boost of confidence and helps the whole morale in the locker room.”

Two of those road wins happened at Purdue and one was at Northwestern, both bus trips for the Illini. Throw in previous Big Ten road wins at Indiana (2011) and Northwestern (2010) and Saturday’s triumph marked the first league road victory that involved Illinois getting on a plane the Illini’s 2010 win at Penn State.

“It’s tough to win a Big Ten football game, especially one on the road,” Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch said. “That was a long (trip) for us, and that was a big-time win.”

Illinois has a chance to add another Big Ten road win next Saturday at Michigan. But Illinois must defy history, too, if it is to knock off the fourth-ranked Wolverines.

The Illini have only won at least two straight Big Ten road games three times this century and haven’t done so since winning at Minnesota in the final Big Ten road game of the 2009 season before defeating Penn State in the first Big Ten road game of the 2010 season.

“We’ve got to roll them together now,” Illinois center Joe Spencer said. “Use this as a starting point, get the energy going and finish strong the second half of the season.”